Allan McGregor: Scotland keeper, 36, feels 'no different to five, 10 years ago'

Allan McGregor is the most experienced player in the Scotland squad for this month's friendly matches

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor believes he's in as good a shape as he was at the start of his Scotland career after returning to the international squad.

The Hull City stopper, 36, is one of three keepers in Alex McLeish's squad for the forthcoming friendly matches against Costa Rica and Hungary.

He won the last of his 35 caps last March, having made his international debut under McLeish in 2007.

"I don't feel any different than I was five, 10 years ago," said McGregor.

"Obviously it's going to hit you at one point, but I can't see it being in the near future, hopefully.

"I'm not really thinking about long-term, just thinking about these games coming up and trying to do your best.

"I feel good for my age. I wouldn't say I feel old. It's just a number, age. It's good to be back."

McGregor, who was given his Rangers debut by McLeish in 2002, went on loan to Cardiff City last season to rebuild his fitness following injury and has been first-choice since returning to Hull, keeping fellow Scotland keeper David Marshall, 33, out of the team.

McGregor (left) is training with new Scotland goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods and fellow keepers Jordan Archer and Jon McLaughlin

An injury to Craig Gordon means McGregor is the only capped keeper in McLeish's first squad on his return to the national head coach's job, with Millwall's Jordan Archer, 24, and Hearts' Jon McLaughlin, 30, also in contention to face Costa Rica at Hampden on Friday and Hungary away next Tuesday.

"I think [Alex McLeish] actually moved me up into the first-team dressing room when I was at Rangers as well. It was good. I was there four, five years working with him and then again with Scotland for a year," McGregor said.

"It is good that me, Craig and 'Marsh' [David Marshall] have always been playing or round about the squad for the last 10 [years], even probably longer than that.

"Big Jon [McLaughlin]'s done well this season to come into the squad and Jordan's obviously played with the 21s and he's been in the squad for a wee while now. It's in good hands, goalkeeping-wise."

Scotland internationals Christophe Berra and Steven Naismith, who have joined Hearts, the latter on loan, and Russell Martin - at Rangers on loan - have returned north of the border recently after playing in England.

McGregor, who is out of contract with Hull at the end of the season, was asked if a move home would appeal to him.

"Potentially, aye," he replied.

"A lot of reasons might be family reasons for people coming back up the road."