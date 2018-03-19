Newport County: Joss Labadie facing lengthy lay-off

Labadie signed for the Exiles in 2016 and scored on his debut against Mansfield Town

Newport County captain Joss Labadie is facing a significant spell out of the game with a serious knee injury.

Scans have shown midfielder Labadie damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in training.

The 27-year-old is due to meet with surgeons in the week ahead of an operation before a timescale can be given on his recovery.

Manager Mike Flynn has backed his skipper to bounce back after admitting the injury will be a big loss.

Newport are 11th in League Two, seven points off the play-offs, with talks having started over a new deal for Labadie.

Flynn said: "It's not good news. It's frustrating, a tough one to take, but he has to be positive and start thinking about the road to recovery.

"The scans have come through and he's done his ACL. We'll know more when he meets the surgeon this week.

"It's hard, no matter what age you are, no player wants that injury, but I know the type of character he is and he'll be mentally strong about it and come back better.

"It was just a tackle in training, someone landed on top of him, something that happens every day, but it was unfortunate the full weight landed in the middle of knee - a bit higher up and he would have ended up with a dead leg. It's frustrating.

"We'll know more when we speak to the surgeon then he'll have a clear plan and time frame of what he needs to do to get back. He understands what he needs to do to make sure he makes a full recovery."