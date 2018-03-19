Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder 'can't be happy', says France coach Didier Deschamps

Paul Pogba has made just 27 appearances for Manchester United this season, compared to 51 during the whole of last season

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba "can't be happy" finding himself out of favour at Old Trafford, says France coach Didier Deschamps.

Pogba, 25, is in the France squad for friendlies with Colombia and Russia despite being an unused substitute for United against Brighton on Saturday.

"I'm sure I'll hear more about it. But of course it's a situation he won't be enjoying," said Deschamps.

United return to Premier League action against Swansea on 31 March.

Pogba started United's Champions League defeat against Sevilla last Tuesday having missed the previous win over Liverpool due to injury.

"I don't know why that is," added Deschamps. "As to why or how things came to this, there may be many reasons.

"I have a great deal of talks with players at our training camps, to gauge their feelings. It's not just Paul."

Pogba rejoined United in 2016 for a fee of £89m and helped them win the League Cup and Europa League last season.