Dino Maamria: Stevenage appoint Nuneaton Town boss as manager

Dino Maamria (right) was a coach when Stevenage gained promotion to League One in 2011

Former Stevenage player and assistant boss Dino Maamria has been appointed as the new manager of the League Two club.

The Tunisian, 44, joins from National League North side Nuneaton, where he had been in charge since October.

He replaces Darren Sarll, who was sacked on Sunday after two years in charge with the club 16th in the table.

"I have always loved his passion for the club, our fans and for winning football matches," Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace told the club website.

"The Nuneaton chairman was outstanding in the way he handled our interest but he was desperately sad to see Dino leave after the difference he had made to their results."

Maamria first joined Stevenage in 2003 and played 97 games for them in two spells before returning to the club to work under Graham Westley in 2008.

He also managed Southport for four months in 2015-16, in between stints on Westley's coaching team at Preston and Newport County.

"We had a lot of applications for the job but we needed to bring Dino back home and we wanted him in charge for the home game against Colchester on Saturday," Wallace added.