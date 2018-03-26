Hungary v Scotland

Stuart Armstrong may come into the starting line for Scotland on Tuesday

Scotland manager Alex McLeish says he will select a more experienced side against Hungary on Tuesday than the one that lost 1-0 to Costa Rica on Friday.

Scott McTominay, Matt Ritchie and Grant Hanley withdrew from the squad on Monday, having featured on Friday.

McLeish concedes a positive result in Budapest is important but is also focused on performance levels in this year's friendly matches.

"We want to try and get a good result with a good performance," he said.

"Obviously that is encouraging and gives the players evidence that they're on the track to go where we want to go.

"There's a chance it'll be the same system. We want to be flexible. We have to be ready to change tactics at any given moment.

"I want to get the players used to playing different formations and different styles."

With the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, McLeish fielded three central defenders against Costa Rica at Hampden - debutant Scott McKenna playing with captain Charlie Mulgrew and Grant Hanley. Callum Paterson and Andy Robertson operated as wing-backs.

Debutants Kevin McDonald and McTominay were in central midfield, with Matt Ritchie and Tom Cairney supporting new cap Oli McBurnie in attack.

Stuart Armstrong and Callum McGregor added to their caps off the bench, as did John McGinn and Matt Phillips later in the match, with Jamie Murphy making his debut in the final change.

Goalkeepers Jordan Archer and Jon McLaughlin and defenders Barry Douglas and Jack Hendry are the only remaining uncapped players in the squad that was assembled before Friday's game.

James Forrest, Jason Cummings, Kenny McLean and Ryan Fraser could feature having been left on the bench on Friday.

"The squad is strong enough to play in this game," McLeish said.

"Every member of the squad has stood up really well in training. I feel that any of them can play for the national team in any of these games."

Scotland players at Edinburgh Airport on Monday morning before their trip to Hungary

McLeish reiterated he was happy with the second-half performance against Costa Rica despite the defeat and called for his side to be more clinical in front of goal.

"There was nothing missing in the second half, only than finishing," he added. "That has to be better.

"We had about five or six chances. With a little bit more aggression we could've scored a couple of goals.

"At first there were some teething problems, trying to get them to gel together. A lot of them played with their team-mates for the first time.

"We found our feet and started the second half at a really great level, which was much more to what we were looking for.

"I picked players that were capable. We've obviously learned some things."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: *Jordan Archer (Millwall), Allan McGregor (Hull City) *Jon McLaughlin (Hearts).

Defenders: *Barry Douglas (Wolves), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), *Jack Hendry (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Tom Cairney (Fulham), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), John McGinn (Hibernian), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Jamie Murphy (Brighton, on loan at Rangers), Ryan Christie (Celtic, on loan at Aberdeen).

Forwards: Oli McBurnie (Swansea City, on loan at Barnsley), Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest, on loan at Rangers), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion).

*uncapped