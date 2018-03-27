Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Bromley 1.
Hartlepool United v Bromley
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Loach
- 24NewtonBooked at 45mins
- 2Magnay
- 15HawkesSubstituted forMunnsat 90'minutes
- 3Adams
- 23Laing
- 4Featherstone
- 18Hawkins
- 14Woods
- 9Cassidy
- 11OatesSubstituted forRodneyat 46'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Munns
- 13Catterick
- 16Orrell
- 21Rodney
- 31Owen
Bromley
- 1Gregory
- 15Johnson
- 17WanadioSubstituted forPorterat 73'minutes
- 23Woolfenden
- 24McLoughlinSubstituted forSterlingat 86'minutes
- 19Johnson
- 11Mekki
- 14HiggsSubstituted forSutherlandat 76'minutes
- 6Holland
- 9Hanlan
- 4Rees
Substitutes
- 2Dunne
- 5Chorley
- 16Sterling
- 18Porter
- 21Sutherland
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
- Attendance:
- 3,041
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Bromley 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jack Munns replaces Josh Hawkes.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Tyrone Sterling replaces Shane McLoughlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Frankie Sutherland replaces Jordan Higgs.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. George Porter replaces Luke Wanadio.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Bromley 1. Michael Woods (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Devante Rodney replaces Rhys Oates.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 1, Bromley 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Bromley 1.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Bromley 1. Josh Rees (Bromley).
Booking
Conor Newton (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Bromley 0. Josh Hawkes (Hartlepool United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.