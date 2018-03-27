Scottish Championship
St Mirren2Dumbarton0

St Mirren v Dumbarton

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 24Davis
  • 44Eckersley
  • 4McGinn
  • 7Magennis
  • 18Flynn
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 27Mullen

Substitutes

  • 2Demetriou
  • 9Sutton
  • 15Baird
  • 16McShane
  • 20Reilly
  • 21Stewart
  • 29Hippolyte

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 2Smith
  • 55Barr
  • 4Dowie
  • 22Dick
  • 6Carswell
  • 14Hutton
  • 25Stirling
  • 20Froxylias
  • 24Nisbet
  • 31Burt

Substitutes

  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7Gallagher
  • 8Wilson
  • 9Stewart
  • 10Walsh
  • 15Hill
  • 19Ewings
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gary MacKenzie.

Attempt blocked. Liam Burt (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren).

Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Liam Smith (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Craig Samson.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 2, Dumbarton 0. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.

Attempt missed. Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gary MacKenzie.

Attempt blocked. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Liam Burt (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Liam Smith (St. Mirren).

Liam Burt (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 1, Dumbarton 0. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Smith.

Attempt saved. Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren).

Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Dowie (Dumbarton).

Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren29213554292566
2Livingston291410547311652
3Morton301210840281246
4Dundee Utd2813783834446
5Dunfermline301110944311343
6Queen of Sth30119104745242
7Falkirk28810103140-934
8Inverness CT2788113132-132
9Dumbarton2869131935-1627
10Brechin2904251965-464
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport