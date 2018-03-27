Attempt missed. Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
St Mirren v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 6MacKenzie
- 24Davis
- 44Eckersley
- 4McGinn
- 7Magennis
- 18Flynn
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 27Mullen
Substitutes
- 2Demetriou
- 9Sutton
- 15Baird
- 16McShane
- 20Reilly
- 21Stewart
- 29Hippolyte
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 2Smith
- 55Barr
- 4Dowie
- 22Dick
- 6Carswell
- 14Hutton
- 25Stirling
- 20Froxylias
- 24Nisbet
- 31Burt
Substitutes
- 3McLaughlin
- 7Gallagher
- 8Wilson
- 9Stewart
- 10Walsh
- 15Hill
- 19Ewings
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gary MacKenzie.
Attempt blocked. Liam Burt (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren).
Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Liam Smith (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Craig Samson.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2, Dumbarton 0. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.
Attempt missed. Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gary MacKenzie.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Burt (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Liam Smith (St. Mirren).
Liam Burt (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 1, Dumbarton 0. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Smith.
Attempt saved. Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren).
Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Dowie (Dumbarton).
Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.