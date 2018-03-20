Kris Boyd: Kilmarnock striker says his 'Scotland days are gone'

Kris Boyd last played for Scotland against Liechtenstein in 2010

International friendly Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 23 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd admits his Scotland career is over, urging Alex McLeish to "throw the youngsters in" for this week's friendlies.

Boyd, 34, has scored 20 goals this season and said recently "his phone is always on" admit speculation he may earn an international recall.

He won the last of 18 caps in 2010, and does not expect to add to that tally.

"Those days are gone. We need to go forward with youth," he told BBC Scotland's Sportsound programme.

"Going back to the older generation ain't going to work.

"We need to give the youngsters a platform to perform. We need to throw them in on Friday night [against Costa Rica] and see how they cope. It is the only way we are going to get somewhere.

"I don't mind saying it: I was part of a failed generation in terms of getting to tournaments. It is now time to give the younger generation an opportunity.

"Yes, I know you need a couple of experienced guys in there. But let's be realistic. What have I got left? A year if you're lucky?

"What is the point of calling me back up, to hinder a youngster's opportunity of maybe five or six games in that spell?"

New head coach McLeish named 10 uncapped players in his squad for friendlies against Costa Rica at Hampden on Friday, 23 March, and in Hungary next Tuesday, 27 March.

The likes of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, Swansea striker Oli McBurnie, Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna and Wolves full-back Barry Douglas could all get their first taste of international football, although Hibernian midfielder Dylan McGeouch has been forced to withdraw through injury.

Boyd told then-Scotland manager George Burley in 2008 that he would not play international football under him again after being left on the bench in a 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw with Norway.

He returned to the squad in February 2010 under Craig Levein, and his last appearance for Scotland swas in September 2010 in a 2-1 win over Liechtenstein, although he was an unused substitute under Gordon Strachan against Norway in November 2013.