BBC Sport - Gareth Bale: Star Wales forward arrives for China Cup

  • From the section Wales

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is greeted by the media and autograph hunters as he joins the Wales squad for the China Cup.

With Ryan Giggs in charge for his first game, Wales face the hosts on Thursday, 22 March in Nanning before taking on either Uruguay or the Czech Republic on Monday, 26 March at the same venue.

Bale trained with the squad four hours after landing in China.

Giggs has promised to give young players chances while having said Bale will play a full part in the four-team tournament.

Watch and listen to Wales' games at the China Cup on BBC One Wales and the BBC Sport website.

Top Stories