England: Who would you pick to start at the World Cup?
The World Cup begins in less than three months.
Time is running out for England boss Gareth Southgate to finalise his starting XI, and he has plenty to ponder.
Pick what you think is England's strongest team and share it with your friends.
You have been selecting your team since Wednesday - and as of Friday at 13:00 GMT, Harry Maguire, (the now injured) Jack Wilshere and Marcus Rashford were among the starters.
On Friday night, England beat the Netherlands 1-0 thanks to Jesse Lingard's goal, but Southgate's starting line-up certainly raised a few eyebrows as he went with a three-man back-line - including Kyle Walker at centre-back.
Rashford and Raheem Sterling also impressed up front with their pace and sharpness on the ball, but what does that mean for Harry Kane?
Who plays in goal? What should Southgate do with his defence? Who provides the craft in midfield? It's definitely not easy.
There is still plenty of time left to pick your line-up, though - we will let you know the most popular team after the friendly with Italy on Tuesday night.
My England starting XI
Gareth Southgate's England are running out of games before the World Cup in 2018. Choose who you would pick in their starting XI in Russia - and then share it with your friends using our team selector.
If you can't see the team selector above, click here.