England: Who would you pick to start at the World Cup?

Your team as of 23 March at 13:00 GMT

The World Cup begins in less than three months.

Time is running out for England boss Gareth Southgate to finalise his starting XI, and he has plenty to ponder.

You have been selecting your team since Wednesday - and as of Friday at 13:00 GMT, Harry Maguire, (the now injured) Jack Wilshere and Marcus Rashford were among the starters.

On Friday night, England beat the Netherlands 1-0 thanks to Jesse Lingard's goal, but Southgate's starting line-up certainly raised a few eyebrows as he went with a three-man back-line - including Kyle Walker at centre-back.

Rashford and Raheem Sterling also impressed up front with their pace and sharpness on the ball, but what does that mean for Harry Kane?

Who plays in goal? What should Southgate do with his defence? Who provides the craft in midfield? It's definitely not easy.

There is still plenty of time left to pick your line-up, though - we will let you know the most popular team after the friendly with Italy on Tuesday night.

