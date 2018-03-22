How much do you know about England's one-cap wonders?

England's one-cap wonders might be an exclusive list - but how much do you know about their one-time appearance for the national team?

Pulling on an England shirt is the thing of playground dreams for many young footballers.

The likes of Peter Shilton, Wayne Rooney, Bobby Moore and Steven Gerrard all did it more than 100 times and are household names, while Nick Pope, Alfie Mawson, James Tarkowski and Lewis Cook are all hoping to earn their first England caps in this week's games against the Netherlands and Italy.

Making your international debut is no guarantee of a glittering England career, however. More than 30 players have experienced the thrill of pulling on the Three Lions shirt... only to never get the chance again.

How well do you remember England's one-cap wonders?

Take BBC Sport's quiz and don't forget to let us know how you get on using #bbcfootball on Twitter!