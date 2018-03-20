Newcastle charged over betting logo on under-18 side's shirts

Newcastle's first team wear shirts sponsored by online gaming firm FUN88

Newcastle United have been charged over the club's under-18 side wearing kits bearing the logo of a betting company.

The Premier League club are sponsored by China-based online gaming firm FUN88 and the first-team shirts have its logo on the front.

The Football Association (FA) said the offence was in breach of the governing body's kit and advertising regulations.

FA rules state "services and related activities such as alcohol and gambling" cannot be worn by U18 teams.

The Magpies have until 18:00 BST on 27 March to respond to the charge.