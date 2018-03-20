Birmingham City: Blues rewarded for more attacking outlook, says Jutkiewicz

Jota's second double of the season were his first goals at St Andrew's

Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz says Saturday's biggest win of the season, at home to Hull, was reward for 'taking the fight' to the opposition.

They remain in the bottom three but below Barnsley on goal difference only.

"The way the season has gone, we knew it was important to score first and we did that. We took the fight to them," Jutkiewicz told BBC WM.

"Eight games left and a lot of points to play for. We have to treat them all as individual games we have to win."

He continued: "We knew it was a huge game after what had happened earlier in the day to Barnsley against Millwall. We needed everybody to turn up and they did."

Jutkiewicz was Blues' top scorer last season with 10 goals, but has been restricted to just two this term, having spent much of a frustrating season on the bench.

But, although he failed to add to his tally against Hull, he was pleased for the two team-mates that did.

Che Adams scored the final-day goal that kept Birmingham City in the Championship a year ago

Jota getting hotter

Record signing Jota, whose only two goals previously this season came away from home in the 3-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday in November, weighed in with his second brace of the campaign.

And, in between, Che Adams' seventh of the campaign moved him level with on-loan Southampton striker Sam Gallagher as leading scorer.

"We've seen Jota's ability throughout the season every day in training," said Jutkiewicz.

"It looks like he's back to his best and that's a huge bonus for us that we've got a player of that calibre at his peak.

"And I enjoy playing up front with Che Adams. We had success last season together. He's a terrific young player. Someone with his dynamics can create a little extra space. Centre-halves can't go as tight, which allows Che to go in behind."

After the fortnight's international break, Birmingham resume with a home game against Mick McCarthy's Ipswich Town on Easter Saturday, 31 March.

Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz was talking to BBC WM's Richard Wilford.