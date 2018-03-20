Jamal Lewis targets 'amazing' debut for Northern Ireland against South Korea

Jamal Lewis controls the ball as Danny Drinkwater watches on in the FA Cup replay defeat by Chelsea

International friendly: Northern Ireland v South Korea Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Saturday, 24 October Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster FM and the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland defender Jamal Lewis says a Windsor Park debut in Saturday's friendly with South Korea would be a "real moment in my life".

The 20-year-old Norwich full-back received a first call-up for the game after scoring in the FA Cup replay defeat by Chelsea in January.

Lewis has played at youth level for NI but never at Windsor Park.

"My first time playing at Windsor Park would be amazing and hopefully I can show what I can do," he said.

He added: "I've proved at club level that I can be trusted but I've got to prove myself at international level.

"I've played for the U19s and U21s and after coming through the system it's a huge honour to be called into the senior squad."

Lewis scored a dramatic last-gasp equaliser for Norwich in the third-round replay at Stamford Bridge but the Championship side went out on penalties.

It was his first senior goal and Lewis is now hoping to make the headlines on the international stage.

"Everything has gone so quick since that game but it's the kind of thing you dream of as a young boy and I'm just enjoying it so much," added Lewis.

"It's now great to be training with the calibre of footballers in the Northern Ireland squad.

"To learn from players who have played in the Premier League and even the Champions League - it's brilliant."

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Trevor Carson (Motherwell), Conor Hazard (Falkirk on loan)

Defenders: Aaron Hughes (Hearts), Gareth McAuley (West Brom), Jonny Evans (West Brom), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Conor McLaughlin (Millwall), Lee Hodson (Rangers), Paddy McNair (Sunderland), Jamal Lewis (Norwich City)

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Southampton), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Oliver Norwood (Fulham on loan), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Hearts), Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic), Jamie Ward (Cardiff City on loan), Conor Washington (QPR), Liam Boyce (Burton Albion)