China Cup: Ben Davies says there is no club v country row

Ben Davies battles with former team mate Nathan Dyer during the FA Cup quarter final between Swansea and Spurs

Ben Davies and his Wales team mates have travelled over 6,000 miles to play in the China Cup, but the Tottenham defender says there has never been the prospect of a club v country row.

Wales' first match in the friendly tournament will be against China on Thursday.

Despite the long journey, Davies says Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino had no qualms.

"As far as he was concerned if I was fit then I was going," said Davies.

"That's the best way to be. When you are playing football you just want to be in a rhythm and if that's international games or wherever it may be.

"Of course, it's a long old flight and it's going to take it out of you but we still have a few days when we get back to get prepared for the game coming up."

Davies has enjoyed an excellent season with Tottenham, playing regularly and impressing after usurping Danny Rose as the Premier League club's first-choice left wing-back.

The 24-year-old tends to play as a left-sided centre-back for Wales, whose match against China on Thursday will be their first since appointing Ryan Giggs as manager in January.

Given his form for club and country, Davies was asked if this has been the best season of his career.

"Yes I would like to think so," said the former Swansea City player.

"It has been a nice opportunity to play as many games as I have and sometimes when that opportunity comes you feel in a good rhythm and things just come pretty naturally.

Davies, pictured with Wales team mate Gareth Bale, has 36 senior caps

"It is about working as hard as you can and when the chances come you have to do well."

As Wales' squad for the China Cup includes five uncapped players, 36-cap Davies is one of the most established players in the travelling party despite still being only 24.

However secure his place may be though, Davies and his fellow senior professionals will be eager to impress their new manager Giggs.

The bar has been set high for the former Wales and Manchester United winger, whose predecessor Chris Coleman guided his country to their first major semi-final at Euro 2016.

And although Giggs is something of a managerial novice, Davies is looking forward to working with a coach who enjoyed such an illustrious playing career.

"I'm very excited," he said.

"As a player I looked up to him and being left footed and on the wing that was another thing for me.

"It is exciting to work under someone who has had such a good career and hopefully he can translate that into management."