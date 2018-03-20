Ballymena edge past Cliftonville at Solitude

Ballymena United boost their hopes of a top-six finish in the Irish Premiership as they earn a 2-1 away win over Cliftonville.

Johnny McMurray's Ballymena opener looked to have a touch of good fortunate, with Johnny Flynn doubling the Braidmen's advantage before Jamie Harney's late reply.

Cliftonville defender Garry Breen was stretched off late on with a serious looking leg injury.