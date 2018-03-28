Women's Super League 1
Sunderland Ladies 1-1 Everton Ladies

Sunderland's Lucy Staniforth
Sunderland's Lucy Staniforth's corner looped in to the net past everybody in the penalty area

Sunderland and Everton could not be separated as both sides collected their first league draw of the season in Women's Super League One.

After a goalless first half, Dan Turner fired the visiting Toffees in front, turning in Chloe Kelly's good cross.

But Lucy Staniforth scored directly from a Sunderland corner to level for the hosts just over 15 minutes later.

The draw ensured Melanie Reay's Lady Black Cats stay seventh in WSL 1, three points above eighth-placed Everton.

Sunderland's Lucy Staniforth: "We all feel a bit disappointed that we didn't get all three points.

"The game was quite even, although I thought that we were the better team and we just needed to test their goalkeeper a bit more. I'm happy with the point, but I would have liked three.

"It's quite funny because I've scored a few corners now and it's becoming a bit of a speciality. It's great to score another goal and it's just a shame we couldn't get all three points."

Everton's Dan Turner: "It was a fairly even game in the first half. We got an early goal in the second half and I thought we were on top and gained confidence, but then we conceded an unfortunate goal.

"We're disappointed with the result, but it's an improvement on Sunday's performance which is a positive.

"I seem to like scoring against Sunderland because that's my third now. We got our tails up after that goal and confidence was high but when we conceded the goal we needed to find a way to get back on top."

Line-ups

Sunderland Ladies

  • 1Laws
  • 16Pitman
  • 14Sharp
  • 6WilliamsSubstituted forStewartat 35'minutes
  • 11WyneBooked at 43mins
  • 8Lipka
  • 20BruinenbergSubstituted forLambertat 64'minutes
  • 37Staniforth
  • 17Joice
  • 7Ramshaw
  • 28GallowaySubstituted forKorenat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Stewart
  • 5Sjoman
  • 9Koren
  • 18Lambert
  • 23Griffiths
  • 31Preuss

Everton Ladies

  • 13Durack
  • 15HindsSubstituted forHughesat 84'minutes
  • 4Brougham
  • 6George
  • 5Worm
  • 21GreenSubstituted forBrettat 70'minutes
  • 20FinniganSubstituted forChanceat 70'minutes
  • 12James
  • 3Turner
  • 18Sweetman-Kirk
  • 11Kelly

Substitutes

  • 1Levell
  • 8Brett
  • 14Munsterman
  • 17Chance
  • 26Bryson
  • 28Hughes

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderland LadiesAway TeamEverton Ladies
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Sunderland Ladies 1, Everton Ladies 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sunderland Ladies 1, Everton Ladies 1.

Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Siri Worm.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies).

Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton Ladies. Elise Hughes replaces Taylor Hinds.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Mollie Lambert.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies) because of an injury.

Foul by Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies).

Taylor Hinds (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Simona Koren replaces Bridget Galloway.

Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton Ladies. Jodie Brett replaces Mollie Green.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton Ladies. Olivia Chance replaces Megan Finnigan.

Attempt missed. Siri Worm (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Mollie Lambert replaces Dominique Bruinenberg.

Goal!

Goal! Sunderland Ladies 1, Everton Ladies 1. Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner.

Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Durack.

Attempt saved. Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Ellie Stewart.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Angharad James (Everton Ladies) because of an injury.

Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.

Goal!

Goal! Sunderland Ladies 0, Everton Ladies 1. Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.

Dominique Bruinenberg (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Siri Worm (Everton Ladies).

Attempt missed. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sunderland Ladies 0, Everton Ladies 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sunderland Ladies 0, Everton Ladies 0.

Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Ellie Stewart.

Booking

Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies128403382528
2Man City Women1182133112226
3Arsenal Women1062221111020
4B'ham City Ladies126152015519
5Liverpool Ladies116052017318
6Reading Women1144324141016
7Sunderland Ladies114161126-1513
8Everton Ladies113171416-210
9Bristol City Women11218529-247
10Yeovil Town Ladies100010034-340
View full Women's Super League 1 table

