Sunderland Ladies 1-1 Everton Ladies

Sunderland's Lucy Staniforth's corner looped in to the net past everybody in the penalty area

Sunderland and Everton could not be separated as both sides collected their first league draw of the season in Women's Super League One.

After a goalless first half, Dan Turner fired the visiting Toffees in front, turning in Chloe Kelly's good cross.

But Lucy Staniforth scored directly from a Sunderland corner to level for the hosts just over 15 minutes later.

The draw ensured Melanie Reay's Lady Black Cats stay seventh in WSL 1, three points above eighth-placed Everton.

Sunderland's Lucy Staniforth: "We all feel a bit disappointed that we didn't get all three points.

"The game was quite even, although I thought that we were the better team and we just needed to test their goalkeeper a bit more. I'm happy with the point, but I would have liked three.

"It's quite funny because I've scored a few corners now and it's becoming a bit of a speciality. It's great to score another goal and it's just a shame we couldn't get all three points."

Everton's Dan Turner: "It was a fairly even game in the first half. We got an early goal in the second half and I thought we were on top and gained confidence, but then we conceded an unfortunate goal.

"We're disappointed with the result, but it's an improvement on Sunday's performance which is a positive.

"I seem to like scoring against Sunderland because that's my third now. We got our tails up after that goal and confidence was high but when we conceded the goal we needed to find a way to get back on top."