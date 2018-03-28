Match ends, Sunderland Ladies 1, Everton Ladies 1.
Sunderland Ladies 1-1 Everton Ladies
-
- From the section Women's Football
Sunderland and Everton could not be separated as both sides collected their first league draw of the season in Women's Super League One.
After a goalless first half, Dan Turner fired the visiting Toffees in front, turning in Chloe Kelly's good cross.
But Lucy Staniforth scored directly from a Sunderland corner to level for the hosts just over 15 minutes later.
The draw ensured Melanie Reay's Lady Black Cats stay seventh in WSL 1, three points above eighth-placed Everton.
Sunderland's Lucy Staniforth: "We all feel a bit disappointed that we didn't get all three points.
"The game was quite even, although I thought that we were the better team and we just needed to test their goalkeeper a bit more. I'm happy with the point, but I would have liked three.
"It's quite funny because I've scored a few corners now and it's becoming a bit of a speciality. It's great to score another goal and it's just a shame we couldn't get all three points."
Everton's Dan Turner: "It was a fairly even game in the first half. We got an early goal in the second half and I thought we were on top and gained confidence, but then we conceded an unfortunate goal.
"We're disappointed with the result, but it's an improvement on Sunday's performance which is a positive.
"I seem to like scoring against Sunderland because that's my third now. We got our tails up after that goal and confidence was high but when we conceded the goal we needed to find a way to get back on top."
Line-ups
Sunderland Ladies
- 1Laws
- 16Pitman
- 14Sharp
- 6WilliamsSubstituted forStewartat 35'minutes
- 11WyneBooked at 43mins
- 8Lipka
- 20BruinenbergSubstituted forLambertat 64'minutes
- 37Staniforth
- 17Joice
- 7Ramshaw
- 28GallowaySubstituted forKorenat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Stewart
- 5Sjoman
- 9Koren
- 18Lambert
- 23Griffiths
- 31Preuss
Everton Ladies
- 13Durack
- 15HindsSubstituted forHughesat 84'minutes
- 4Brougham
- 6George
- 5Worm
- 21GreenSubstituted forBrettat 70'minutes
- 20FinniganSubstituted forChanceat 70'minutes
- 12James
- 3Turner
- 18Sweetman-Kirk
- 11Kelly
Substitutes
- 1Levell
- 8Brett
- 14Munsterman
- 17Chance
- 26Bryson
- 28Hughes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland Ladies 1, Everton Ladies 1.
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Siri Worm.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies).
Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Elise Hughes replaces Taylor Hinds.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Mollie Lambert.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies) because of an injury.
Foul by Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies).
Taylor Hinds (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Simona Koren replaces Bridget Galloway.
Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Jodie Brett replaces Mollie Green.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Olivia Chance replaces Megan Finnigan.
Attempt missed. Siri Worm (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Mollie Lambert replaces Dominique Bruinenberg.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland Ladies 1, Everton Ladies 1. Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner.
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Lizzie Durack.
Attempt saved. Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Ellie Stewart.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Angharad James (Everton Ladies) because of an injury.
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland Ladies 0, Everton Ladies 1. Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.
Dominique Bruinenberg (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Siri Worm (Everton Ladies).
Attempt missed. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sunderland Ladies 0, Everton Ladies 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sunderland Ladies 0, Everton Ladies 0.
Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Ellie Stewart.
Booking
Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies).