Match ends, Reading FC Women 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.
Reading Women v Yeovil Town Ladies
Line-ups
Reading Women
- 1Earps
- 23Rowe
- 6Pearce
- 22Potter
- 20HardingSubstituted forGaineat 83'minutes
- 8AllenSubstituted forFletcherat 80'minutes
- 18Moore
- 4Williams
- 15Green
- 19Chaplen
- 10BrutonSubstituted forLinnettat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Furness
- 9Linnett
- 11Fletcher
- 21Moloney
- 37Gaine
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 14Miles
- 6GreenSubstituted forBurridgeat 45'minutes
- 16Jackson
- 2Evans
- 18Pusey
- 27Evans
- 8Jones
- 5CousinsBooked at 49mins
- 28Aldridge
- 9HeathersonSubstituted forBuxtonat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Burridge
- 7Sawyer
- 13Howard
- 15Hignett
- 17Buxton
- 19Gauvain
- Attendance:
- 197
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading FC Women 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Charlotte Buxton.
Attempt saved. Jo Potter (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Attempt saved. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies. Conceded by Anna Green.
Attempt saved. Kirsty Linnett (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Evie Gaine replaces Natasha Harding.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Bow Jackson.
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Georgia Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Melissa Fletcher replaces Remi Allen.
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Kirsty Linnett (Reading FC Women) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Remi Allen following a corner.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt saved. Jo Potter (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Attempt saved. Jo Potter (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlotte Buxton (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Georgia Evans.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Kirsty Linnett replaces Lauren Bruton.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Charlotte Buxton replaces Ann-Marie Heatherson.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Bow Jackson.
Attempt missed. Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Leah Burridge (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Ella Pusey (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt missed. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 2, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
