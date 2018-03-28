Bristol City Women v Birmingham City Ladies

Match ends, Bristol City WFC 0, Birmingham City Ladies 2.
Line-ups
Bristol City Women
- 22Baggaley
- 12Allen
- 6Kerkdijk
- 21TurnerSubstituted forDykesat 57'minutes
- 4Matthews
- 8HumphreySubstituted forWilsonat 78'minutes
- 20BiesmansBooked at 34mins
- 7Arthur
- 9Daniels
- 29FarrowSubstituted forEstcourtat 70'minutes
- 11HempBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 2Dykes
- 3Brown
- 13Watson
- 16Estcourt
- 17Woodham
- 18Wilson
- 19Wilson
B'ham City Ladies
- 30Berger
- 4Carter
- 25Mannion
- 6Harrop
- 2WilliamsBooked at 23mins
- 8Mayling
- 26Ladd
- 15Wellings
- 17WilliamsSubstituted forStringerat 88'minutes
- 14FollisSubstituted forQuinnat 81'minutes
- 9White
Substitutes
- 7Ayisi
- 12Stringer
- 13Ewers
- 19Westwood
- 20Cusack
- 27Quinn
- 29Hampton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City WFC 0, Birmingham City Ladies 2.
Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Bristol City WFC).
Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC).
Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danique Kerkdijk (Bristol City WFC).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Abbey-Leigh Stringer replaces Rachel Williams.
Booking
Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Danique Kerkdijk (Bristol City WFC) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Lucy Quinn replaces Emma Follis.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Paige Williams.
Attempt missed. Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Poppy Wilson replaces Carla Humphrey.
Attempt saved. Carla Humphrey (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies).
Loren Dykes (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies).
Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Yana Daniels (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Charlie Estcourt replaces Millie Farrow.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City WFC 0, Birmingham City Ladies 2. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Millie Farrow (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Loren Dykes replaces Millie Turner because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bristol City WFC 0, Birmingham City Ladies 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bristol City WFC 0, Birmingham City Ladies 1.
Attempt missed. Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Ladies).
Millie Farrow (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Julie Biesmans (Bristol City WFC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julie Biesmans (Bristol City WFC).
