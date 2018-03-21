FA Cup semi-finals: Manchester United v Tottenham live on BBC

Tottenham have been playing their home games at Wembley this season as they complete building of their new ground

The FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Tottenham will be broadcast live on BBC One on Saturday, 21 April.

Spurs made the last four for a second successive season with victory at Swansea on Saturday, while 12-time winners United beat Brighton.

The tie, which will be played at Wembley, kicks off at 17:15 BST.

BBC Radio 5 live has commentary of that game, as well as the other tie, Chelsea v Southampton, on 22 April (15:00).

There will be live text updates of both games on the BBC Sport website, as well as in-play clips and highlights.

Chelsea secured their last-four place by winning in extra time at Leicester on Sunday, while Saints knocked out League One side Wigan. The game will be shown live on BT Sport.

Wigan's defeat means it is an all-Premier League line-up. United are second in the table, Tottenham fourth, Chelsea fifth and Southampton 18th.

Spurs are eight-time winners, though they last lifted the cup in 1991, while United's most recent triumph was under Louis van Gaal two seasons ago.

United were drawn at 'home' in their semi-final, which means Tottenham will be in the visitors' dressing room at Wembley - where they are playing their home games this season while White Hart Lane is rebuilt.

Chelsea have won the competition seven times - most recently in 2012 - and lost to Arsenal in last year's final.

Southampton lifted the cup in 1976 and are in the last four for the first time since 2003.