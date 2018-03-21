Craven Cottage: Fulham's Riverside Stand expansion plans approved

The proposed Riverside Stand at Craven Cottage

Fulham's plans to expand Craven Cottage have been approved, opening the way for work to begin in the summer of 2019.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council has approved proposals that will increase the capacity of the stadium from 25,700 to 29,600.

Fulham will redevelop the Riverside Stand and open up a "riverside walk" along the adjacent River Thames.

The work will see a second tier added to the stand as well as shops, cafes and nine short-stay apartments.

"Our goal for a brighter future for Fulham Football Club, the neighbourhood, our borough and all of London is now at our doorstep," said chairman Shahid Khan.

The plans, which were first announced in 2011, were submitted in 2012 and given planning permission in 2013.

The latest approval sees the "enhanced scheme" of the riverside walk from Putney to Hammersmith given the go-ahead after consultations with supporters and residents.

Fulham are third in the Championship, seven points behind Cardiff in the second automatic promotion place.