Mourinho knows how to handle players - Young
England international Ashley Young says Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is a proven winner and knows how to "handle players".
Young was named in the England squad ahead of Old Trafford team-mate Luke Shaw after impressing in recent United games, including the 2-1 victory over Liverpool this month, which England boss Gareth Southgate attended.
