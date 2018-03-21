Dino Maamria: New Stevenage manager says history provides drive for success

Dino Maamria made over 300 professional appearances as a player

New Stevenage manager Dino Maamria has said his history with the club provides an extra drive for success.

Maamria left National League North side Nuneaton Town to take charge of Stevenage, where the striker played 97 games in two spells from 2003.

The 44-year-old also served as assistant manager to Graham Westley and helped steer the club towards the League One play-offs in 2012.

"Right now this is the best football club I could get into," said Maamria.

"I turned up in the car park on my own and I was straight in through the door meeting the players - that makes it so much easier for me knowing everybody and gives me a little more drive to be successful."

The Tunisian helped turn Nuneaton's season around after joining the club in October, taking them from relegation danger to a play-off challenge, and now hopes to revive Stevenage.

"I've been part of a brilliant journey with this football club, taking it to the verge of the Championship without putting pressure on anybody, so why not again?" Maamria told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"Sometimes you go to a club and you hope you're going to do well because you don't know what you're going to have.

"Here I'm very fortunate because I know everybody and having a good relationship with the chairman is one of the most important things for the manager to be successful."