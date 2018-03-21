Hearts: Robbie Neilson eyes future return with 'top level' experience

Robbie Neilson left MK Dons in January

Robbie Neilson would welcome the opportunity to return to Hearts - but not until he has realised his ambition of scaling the heights of management.

The 37-year-old left MK Dons in January, just over a year after moving on from Tynecastle.

Asked if he would consider going back to Hearts, he told BBC Scotland: "One day. I had a phenomenal time there.

"But I'd like to go back there in a position where I'm at a top level and can really push the place on."

Neilson, who spent a decade as a player with the Edinburgh side, was made head coach in the summer of 2014 and won promotion as Championship winners in his first season.

When MK Dons came calling, Hearts were second in the Premiership.

He steered the League One side away from relegation troubles to a 12th-place finish but when he departed by "mutual consent" this term the club were 21st in the table.

Neilson, who also played for Leicester and Dundee United, insists he has no regrets about leaving Hearts for the third tier of English football.

"I wanted to take myself out of my comfort zone and progress as a coach," he explained.

"You have to keep pushing yourself. I knew the potential and ambition at MK Dons and I hoped I could be the one to drive it forward.

"I still think it was the right decision because I've come back far more experienced, I've come back in a far better place as a manager because I had to deal with so much down there.

"I had to deal with issues with experienced players, issues with the chairman, issues in the background as you try to build a football club.

"I've had the success of being cherry-picked to go down and also the negativity of being slapped back up the road again. You learn from both.

"My next job will hopefully be the right one for me, whether that's in Scotland or England or further afield I don't know.

"The important thing for me is to pick the right club because when you get one hit... when you get two you're in trouble, when you get three you're out."

Neilson says he still keeps in regular touch with Craig Levein (left)

Current Hearts boss Craig Levein was director of football when Neilson took up the position of head coach.

The former Scotland manager was a source of advice but Neilson insists he always had final say on first team matters.

"Craig at no point came into the dressing room and spoke to the players when I was there," he said.

"I had loads of conversations with Craig. Any coach would be out of their mind not to listen and take advice from somebody who has managed in England, in Scotland and managed the national team.

"It's how much of that information you want to take on board, but you have to listen."