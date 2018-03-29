League One
Blackburn0Bradford0

Blackburn Rovers v Bradford City

Line-ups

Blackburn

  • 1Raya
  • 31Bennett
  • 26LenihanSubstituted forDowningat 30'minutes
  • 3Williams
  • 17Bell
  • 6Smallwood
  • 29Evans
  • 23Dack
  • 18Armstrong
  • 9Samuel
  • 20Antonsson

Substitutes

  • 11Whittingham
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 16Caddis
  • 19Payne
  • 25Downing
  • 32Conway
  • 38Nuttall

Bradford

  • 1Doyle
  • 6Vincelot
  • 22Knight-PercivalBooked at 5mins
  • 5Kilgallon
  • 29McMahon
  • 17Gilliead
  • 18Guy
  • 7Law
  • 15Warnock
  • 11Poleon
  • 9Wyke

Substitutes

  • 3Chicksen
  • 8Dieng
  • 14McCartan
  • 23Raeder
  • 24Devine
  • 34Patrick
  • 37Grodowski
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home7
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Blackburn Rovers 0, Bradford City 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Bradford City 0.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Stephen Warnock.

Attempt saved. Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).

Callum Guy (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers).

Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Paul Downing replaces Darragh Lenihan because of an injury.

Delay in match Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) because of an injury.

Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stephen Warnock (Bradford City).

Attempt missed. Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Romain Vincelot (Bradford City).

Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) because of an injury.

Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominic Poleon (Bradford City).

Attempt missed. Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Stephen Warnock.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Romain Vincelot.

Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicky Law (Bradford City).

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Callum Guy.

Attempt blocked. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City).

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Derrick Williams.

Attempt saved. Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury38239651282378
2Wigan36238568234577
3Blackburn382211570353577
4Rotherham382051363451865
5Scunthorpe391514105647959
6Peterborough3815121160481257
7Plymouth38169134747057
8Portsmouth38174174847155
9Charlton371510124646055
10Bradford38166164954-554
11Bristol Rovers38156175457-351
12Gillingham381214124342150
13Southend381311144555-1050
14Blackpool381114134448-447
15Doncaster371113134544146
16Oxford Utd37129165257-545
17Fleetwood38129175057-745
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19Wimbledon38119183749-1242
20Oldham361010165062-1240
21MK Dons39913173852-1440
22Northampton391010193663-2740
23Rochdale36714153545-1035
24Bury3879223157-2630
View full League One table

