Second Half begins Blackburn Rovers 0, Bradford City 0.
Blackburn Rovers v Bradford City
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 31Bennett
- 26LenihanSubstituted forDowningat 30'minutes
- 3Williams
- 17Bell
- 6Smallwood
- 29Evans
- 23Dack
- 18Armstrong
- 9Samuel
- 20Antonsson
Substitutes
- 11Whittingham
- 13Leutwiler
- 16Caddis
- 19Payne
- 25Downing
- 32Conway
- 38Nuttall
Bradford
- 1Doyle
- 6Vincelot
- 22Knight-PercivalBooked at 5mins
- 5Kilgallon
- 29McMahon
- 17Gilliead
- 18Guy
- 7Law
- 15Warnock
- 11Poleon
- 9Wyke
Substitutes
- 3Chicksen
- 8Dieng
- 14McCartan
- 23Raeder
- 24Devine
- 34Patrick
- 37Grodowski
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Bradford City 0.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Stephen Warnock.
Attempt saved. Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).
Callum Guy (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers).
Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Paul Downing replaces Darragh Lenihan because of an injury.
Delay in match Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) because of an injury.
Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephen Warnock (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romain Vincelot (Bradford City).
Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) because of an injury.
Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Poleon (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Stephen Warnock.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Romain Vincelot.
Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicky Law (Bradford City).
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Callum Guy.
Attempt blocked. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City).
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Derrick Williams.
Attempt saved. Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
