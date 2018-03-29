First Half ends, Gillingham 1, MK Dons 1.
Gillingham v Milton Keynes Dons
-
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 13Holy
- 2O'Neill
- 5Ehmer
- 6Zakuani
- 12Ogilvie
- 8Hessenthaler
- 33Byrne
- 7WagstaffBooked at 35mins
- 37Nasseri
- 3Garmston
- 10Wilkinson
Substitutes
- 4Lacey
- 9Eaves
- 19Nugent
- 21List
- 27Nash
- 30Hadler
- 44Moussa
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 5Wootton
- 15Ward
- 3Lewington
- 2Williams
- 6Upson
- 8Cissé
- 16Muirhead
- 11PawlettBooked at 45mins
- 14Agard
- 10Aneke
Substitutes
- 7Reo-Coker
- 12Golbourne
- 13Sietsma
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 25Brittain
- 27Ugbo
- 31Thomas-Asante
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Peter Pawlett (MK Dons).
Attempt blocked. Robbie Muirhead (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, MK Dons 1. Navid Nasseri (Gillingham) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bradley Garmston.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Dean Lewington.
Foul by Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham).
Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 0, MK Dons 1. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ousseynou Cissé.
Hand ball by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).
Attempt saved. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Navid Nasseri (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Navid Nasseri (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ed Upson (MK Dons).
Attempt missed. Navid Nasseri (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Muirhead (MK Dons).
Attempt blocked. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Scott Wootton.
Mark Byrne (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons).
Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Gillingham).
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Conor Wilkinson (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elliott Ward (MK Dons).
Attempt blocked. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham).
Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.