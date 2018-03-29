League One
Gillingham1MK Dons1

Gillingham v Milton Keynes Dons

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 13Holy
  • 2O'Neill
  • 5Ehmer
  • 6Zakuani
  • 12Ogilvie
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 33Byrne
  • 7WagstaffBooked at 35mins
  • 37Nasseri
  • 3Garmston
  • 10Wilkinson

Substitutes

  • 4Lacey
  • 9Eaves
  • 19Nugent
  • 21List
  • 27Nash
  • 30Hadler
  • 44Moussa

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 5Wootton
  • 15Ward
  • 3Lewington
  • 2Williams
  • 6Upson
  • 8Cissé
  • 16Muirhead
  • 11PawlettBooked at 45mins
  • 14Agard
  • 10Aneke

Substitutes

  • 7Reo-Coker
  • 12Golbourne
  • 13Sietsma
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 25Brittain
  • 27Ugbo
  • 31Thomas-Asante
Referee:
John Busby

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Gillingham 1, MK Dons 1.

Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Peter Pawlett (MK Dons).

Attempt blocked. Robbie Muirhead (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 1, MK Dons 1. Navid Nasseri (Gillingham) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bradley Garmston.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Dean Lewington.

Foul by Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham).

Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 0, MK Dons 1. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ousseynou Cissé.

Hand ball by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Attempt saved. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Navid Nasseri (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Navid Nasseri (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ed Upson (MK Dons).

Attempt missed. Navid Nasseri (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Robbie Muirhead (MK Dons).

Attempt blocked. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Scott Wootton.

Mark Byrne (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons).

Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Gillingham).

Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Conor Wilkinson (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Elliott Ward (MK Dons).

Attempt blocked. Ed Upson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham).

Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury38239651282378
2Wigan36238568234577
3Blackburn382211570353577
4Rotherham382051363451865
5Scunthorpe391514105647959
6Peterborough3815121160481257
7Plymouth38169134747057
8Portsmouth38174174847155
9Charlton371510124646055
10Bradford38166164954-554
11Bristol Rovers38156175457-351
12Gillingham381214124342150
13Southend381311144555-1050
14Blackpool381114134448-447
15Doncaster371113134544146
16Oxford Utd37129165257-545
17Fleetwood38129175057-745
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19Wimbledon38119183749-1242
20Oldham361010165062-1240
21MK Dons39913173852-1440
22Northampton391010193663-2740
23Rochdale36714153545-1035
24Bury3879223157-2630
View full League One table

