Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Edouard, Boyata, Scotland, Hearts, Hibs, SFA

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic won't blink at PSG's asking price to activate Odsonne Edouard's release clause as he considers a summer swoop for the loan star. (Daily Record)

Celtic will give Ryan Christie - on loan at Aberdeen - the chance to prove he can cut it at Parkhead after opening talks with the Scotland international over a new contract. (Daily Express)

Odsonne Edouard has scored eight goals since joining Celtic - including a winner against Rangers

Dedryck Boyata has refused to commit his long-term future to Celtic. The Belgian defender's agent has held contract talks with Parkhead chiefs - but no agreement has been reached. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton claims Celtic are going backwards, saying Brendan Rodgers' champions-elect have regressed after last year's invincible treble. (Scottish Sun)

Cardiff's former Hearts right-back Callum Paterson says he'd play anywhere for Scotland and would love to play at centre-half eventually. (Scotsman)

Hibs midfielder John McGinn has revealed he dreams of captaining Scotland - even if it is only for 10 minutes. (Edinburgh Evening News)

John McGinn shares a joke at Scotland training with former Hibs team-mate Jason Cummings

Livingston will be put in the dock and accused of riding roughshod over the rights of children, after being reported to the SFA's Young Players' Well Being Panel by youth signing Rory Hamilton. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has rebuffed suggestions a buy-out clause of £7m would secure France Under-21 striker Odsonne Edouard on a permanent deal this summer. (The National, newspaper edition)

Mark Warburton has urged the Rangers board to give Graeme Murty the time and money necessary to bridge the gap with rampant Celtic. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar has hit out at Clyde and the SFA for what he described as their lenient treatment of race-shame winger Ally Love. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

Greg Docherty is using mind over matter to become the best Rangers player possible, joining a growing number of players who have turned to Edinburgh-based mindset coach John Johnstone Jnr. (Scottish Sun)

Inverness Caley Thistle captain Gary Warren will be available for Saturday's Irn-Bru Cup final against Dumbarton after his baby son timed his arrival to ensure it will be third time lucky in the cup for his dad. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Exciting young rugby talents Darcy Graham and George Horne can light up the Commonwealth Games next month, according to Scotland Sevens head coach John Dalziel. (Scotsman)

Scotland centre Nick Grigg reckons Glasgow Warriors are on course to become the Pro14's inaugural champions. (Herald)