Alexis Sanchez: Manchester United forward asked to miss Sweden v Chile friendly

Sanchez helped Chile win the Copa America in 2015 and 2016, earning the Golden Ball - given to the best player - in the latter tournament

Alexis Sanchez has joined Chile's squad for Saturday's game in Sweden despite asking to be excused from international duty following a "difficult" start to his Manchester United career.

The 29-year-old forward has scored one goal in 10 appearances since joining United from top-flight rivals Arsenal.

"As I am self-demanding, I expected something better," he said.

"After my arrival at United, it was hard to change everything very quickly. I even hesitated to come to Sweden."

Sanchez decided to join the squad after talking to Manchester City keeper - and national team captain - Claudio Bravo.

He added: "I had asked permission to miss these games (Chile also play Denmark on Tuesday) but then I thought better and spoke with Claudio and told him that we should all be united."

Sanchez arrived at United in a straight swap with Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan on 22 January, making his debut in the FA Cup fourth-round win at Yeovil four days later.

He scored in United's 2-0 win over Huddersfield on 3 February, but has failed to add to his tally in seven appearances since.

"The change of club was something that was very abrupt - it was the first time I've changed clubs in January - but many things have happened in my life that are difficult," added the former Udinese and Barcelona player.

Chile are the reigning Copa America champions but failed to qualify for this year's World Cup finals in Russia.