BBC Sport - Trevor Carson determined to make impact for Northern Ireland

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson says a first cap for Northern Ireland against South Korea is only the start of his ambitions.

Carson, 30, hopes a debut at Windsor Park on Saturday can spark a run in goal for Michael O'Neill's side.

He also aims to get recognised in his home village of Killyleagh, where he would join the its three other internationals on a mural if is handed a first senior appearance.

