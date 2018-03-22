Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero surprise Manchester City academy players

City striker Sergio Aguero brought his Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi to a training session

Lionel Messi. Arguably the greatest footballer to have ever played the game.

So it was no surprise these children at Manchester City's academy looked ecstatic when the Barcelona star casually strolled into to their training session on Thursday.

Oh, and Argentina team-mate and City striker Sergio Aguero was there too - not a bad day for the under-7s and under-8s.

It appeared the coaching staff struggled to hide their excitement about their superstar guest too.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in Manchester with his national side for a friendly against Italy at Etihad Stadium on Friday.

You've got to feel for Aguero a little here. Any other day, these kids would be over the moon to see him turn up to their training, but if you will bring Messi with you Sergio?!