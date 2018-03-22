Leah Williamson: Arsenal Ladies midfielder signs new 'long-term' contract

Leah Williamson joined Arsenal's centre of excellence in 2006 aged nine

Leah Williamson has signed a new "long-term" contract with Arsenal Ladies.

Williamson, 20, came through the Gunners' academy and was part of the side which recently beat Man City to win the Continental Tyres Cup.

The midfielder received her first England call-up in November 2017.

"Her passionate, hard-working attitude is important both on and off the pitch and for a young player she plays with so much knowledge and experience," said manager Joe Montemurro.

