Derby v Cardiff: EFL says postponement was correct decision

Derby County are fifth in the Championship table, 14 points behind second-placed Cardiff City

Derby's decision to postpone their Championship game with Cardiff City on safety grounds was correct, according to the English Football League.

The Rams said heavy snow meant the area surrounding their Pride Park stadium was in an "unsafe condition" on Sunday.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock said the decision was a "disgrace" and suggested the home side wanted the game called off because of an injury crisis.

An EFL statement said Derby had made "every effort" to play the game.

The statement added: "We remain satisfied that the decision to postpone the fixture was the correct one in the circumstances.

"From the information that has been assessed, it is clear that the decision to postpone the match was taken by the club but was reached following earlier consultation with the police, other emergency services and Derbyshire Council.

"The EFL was subsequently provided with a comprehensive report including a full risk assessment by Derby County as to the steps taken in the build-up to the decision being made.

"The safety and security of supporters attending matches has to be paramount."

The re-arranged fixture will take place on Tuesday, 24 April.