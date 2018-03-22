Nigel Reo-Coker: Milton Keynes Dons sign former Aston Villa midfielder

Nigel Reo-Coker spent the 2011-12 season at Bolton - which was his final year in the Premier League

Former Aston Villa and West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has joined MK Dons until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old moved from West Ham to Villa for £7.5m in 2007 and also spent a season at Bolton, making more than 200 Premier League appearances.

He was a free agent after leaving Norwegian side IK Start in June.

"We are light in the midfield having lost Alex Gilbey to injury so he provides us with another option there," said MK Dons manager Dan Micciche.

"He brings huge experience and great leadership qualities, which will be invaluable to us - we have some big games coming up and he has that experience of how to handle high-pressured situations."

MK Dons are 22nd in League One and two points from safety with nine games remaining.

"The atmosphere of the club makes it so easy to settle in and everyone has been great since I've been here," said Reo-Coker.

"We've started to get results, which is important, but now it's about keeping that winning mentality going. It's a relegation fight and we just have to make sure we get the wins we need."

