Champions League: PSG forced to partially close stadium by Uefa

PSG's defeat by Real Madrid saw them knocked out of the Champions League last 16 for a second year running

Paris St-Germain will have to partially close their stadium for their next European match as punishment for fan disturbances during their Champions League last 16 tie with Real Madrid.

The entire North Stand at the Parc des Princes will have to shut, with PSG also fined £37,000 by European football's governing body Uefa.

Among the charges were the setting off of fireworks, the use of a laser pointer and the blocking of stairways.

PSG lost the match 2-1 on 6 March.

The result saw defending champions Madrid progress to the quarter-finals with a 5-2 aggregate victory.

PSG have gone out at the last 16 phase of Europe's most prestigious club competition for two seasons in a row.