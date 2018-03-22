World Cup 2018: England manager Gareth Southgate has 'no concerns' about security

Gareth Southgate's England side will play a friendly against the Netherlands on Friday

England manager Gareth Southgate says he has "no concerns" about security and safety at this summer's football World Cup in Russia.

UK government ministers and members of the Royal Family will not attend the tournament, which begins on 14 June.

That came after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a Russian nerve agent in Salisbury on 4 March.

"If I were a fan, I would [go to Russia]," Southgate said.

"I have spent some time in Russia and felt incredibly comfortable there. But, for every individual, it is up to them what they want to do".

'Little interest what the foreign secretary thinks'

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would have an "urgent conversation" with Russia about the safety of fans travelling to the World Cup.

Asked whether the tournament would be focused on football, rather than politics, Southgate said: "I think the rest of the world is viewing it that way.

"It's of little interest to me what the foreign secretary thinks about it. I was in Russia last year for the Confederations Cup and there were about 15,000 fans from Chile.

"There was an incredible atmosphere in the stadiums. It felt like the other World Cups I'd been to."

There have been 24,000 applications by England fans to attend the World Cup this summer, which runs until 15 July.

The Foreign Office advises those travelling to Russia to "remain vigilant, avoid any protests or demonstrations and avoid commenting publically on political development".

Southgate, a former England international, added: "The situation is developing so we don't know what it will be like in June, but on the situation currently, it wouldn't stop me from going."