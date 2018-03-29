Norwich City v Fulham
Norwich have Grant Hanley available despite the defender pulling out of the Scotland squad on Monday with injury.
Winger Onel Hernandez (hamstring) is absent, but striker Nelson Oliveira and midfielder Alex Tettey are both fit.
Fulham will assess Tomas Kalas after the defender featured for the Czech Republic in the in China Cup after a month out with a hip injury.
Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries as he looks to extend their 16-match unbeaten run in the Championship.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 29%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 43%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Norwich have won just one of their last 21 matches against Fulham in all competitions (D6 L14), a 4-2 win at Carrow Road in May 2015.
- Fulham have won five of their last eight away league visits to Carrow Road (D2 L1), winning 3-1 last season.
- James Maddison has scored the winning goal in six Championship games this season, a joint-high along with Derby's Matej Vydra.
- Fulham have completed 8,718 passes in the opposition half this season, at least 1,000 more than any other Championship side.
- These two sides have also attempted the fewest long passes in the Championship this season - Fulham (2,244) and Norwich (2,464).
- The four players to complete the most successful short passes in this season's Championship are all Fulham players (Kevin McDonald, Tom Cairney, Tim Ream and Stefan Johansen).