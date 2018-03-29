Norwich City v Fulham

Grant Hanley missed Scotland's win in Hungary on Tuesday

Norwich have Grant Hanley available despite the defender pulling out of the Scotland squad on Monday with injury.

Winger Onel Hernandez (hamstring) is absent, but striker Nelson Oliveira and midfielder Alex Tettey are both fit.

Fulham will assess Tomas Kalas after the defender featured for the Czech Republic in the in China Cup after a month out with a hip injury.

Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries as he looks to extend their 16-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

SAM's prediction Home win 29% Draw 28% Away win 43%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts