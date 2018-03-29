Championship
Norwich15:00Fulham
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Fulham

Grant Hanley in action for Norwich
Grant Hanley missed Scotland's win in Hungary on Tuesday
Norwich have Grant Hanley available despite the defender pulling out of the Scotland squad on Monday with injury.

Winger Onel Hernandez (hamstring) is absent, but striker Nelson Oliveira and midfielder Alex Tettey are both fit.

Fulham will assess Tomas Kalas after the defender featured for the Czech Republic in the in China Cup after a month out with a hip injury.

Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries as he looks to extend their 16-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Match facts

  • Norwich have won just one of their last 21 matches against Fulham in all competitions (D6 L14), a 4-2 win at Carrow Road in May 2015.
  • Fulham have won five of their last eight away league visits to Carrow Road (D2 L1), winning 3-1 last season.
  • James Maddison has scored the winning goal in six Championship games this season, a joint-high along with Derby's Matej Vydra.
  • Fulham have completed 8,718 passes in the opposition half this season, at least 1,000 more than any other Championship side.
  • These two sides have also attempted the fewest long passes in the Championship this season - Fulham (2,244) and Norwich (2,464).
  • The four players to complete the most successful short passes in this season's Championship are all Fulham players (Kevin McDonald, Tom Cairney, Tim Ream and Stefan Johansen).

Friday 30th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves38257669333682
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Fulham381912766412569
4Aston Villa38209961372469
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough381881254361862
7Bristol City381613954421261
8Preston381515848371160
9Sheff Utd38186145143860
10Millwall381513104637958
11Brentford381412125446854
12Ipswich38157164748-152
13Norwich381313124144-352
14Leeds38148165053-350
15QPR381211154555-1047
16Nottm Forest38137184354-1146
17Sheff Wed38914154152-1141
18Hull38912175359-639
19Bolton38912173356-2339
20Reading38812184457-1336
21Barnsley38712193756-1933
22Birmingham3896232857-2933
23Burton3879222767-4030
24Sunderland38513203868-3028
