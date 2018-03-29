Derby County v Sunderland

From the section

Tom Huddlestone was sent off in Derby's last match, a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest

Derby County have top scorer Matej Vydra fit again, while midfielder Kasey Palmer (knee) will be assessed.

Tom Huddlestone serves a one-game ban, but Joe Ledley, George Thorne, Tom Lawrence, Cameron Jerome, Richard Keogh and David Nugent are all set to return.

Sunderland are without striker Joel Asoro, who suffered a head injury on duty for Sweden's Under-21 side.

Jake Clarke-Salter is banned and fellow defender Billy Jones (knee) is out, but Marc Wilson (groin) could return.

SAM's prediction Home win 67% Draw 20% Away win 13%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts