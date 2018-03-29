Derby County v Sunderland
-
- From the section Championship
Derby County have top scorer Matej Vydra fit again, while midfielder Kasey Palmer (knee) will be assessed.
Tom Huddlestone serves a one-game ban, but Joe Ledley, George Thorne, Tom Lawrence, Cameron Jerome, Richard Keogh and David Nugent are all set to return.
Sunderland are without striker Joel Asoro, who suffered a head injury on duty for Sweden's Under-21 side.
Jake Clarke-Salter is banned and fellow defender Billy Jones (knee) is out, but Marc Wilson (groin) could return.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 67%
|Draw 20%
|Away win 13%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Derby are winless in their past 11 league matches against Sunderland, drawing five and losing six.
- This is Sunderland's first visit to Pride Park in any competition since March 2008, when they drew 0-0 in a Premier League fixture.
- Matej Vydra has scored the opening goal in nine Championship matches this season, more than any other player - opponents Sunderland have only done so in 11 games this season.
- Sunderland have conceded the first goal in 26 Championship matches this season, winning none (D6 L20) - they last won a league match when conceding first in November 2016 away at Bournemouth.
- Derby have won 10 of their past 11 Championship matches against sides starting the day bottom of the division, drawing the other.
- If Sunderland fail to win this game, they are guaranteed to end March bottom of the table - nine of the last 10 Championship sides bottom at the end of March finished in 24th position.