Derby County v Sunderland

Tom Huddlestone is shown a red card in Derby County's goalless draw at Nottingham Forest
Tom Huddlestone was sent off in Derby's last match, a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest
Derby County have top scorer Matej Vydra fit again, while midfielder Kasey Palmer (knee) will be assessed.

Tom Huddlestone serves a one-game ban, but Joe Ledley, George Thorne, Tom Lawrence, Cameron Jerome, Richard Keogh and David Nugent are all set to return.

Sunderland are without striker Joel Asoro, who suffered a head injury on duty for Sweden's Under-21 side.

Jake Clarke-Salter is banned and fellow defender Billy Jones (knee) is out, but Marc Wilson (groin) could return.

Match facts

  • Derby are winless in their past 11 league matches against Sunderland, drawing five and losing six.
  • This is Sunderland's first visit to Pride Park in any competition since March 2008, when they drew 0-0 in a Premier League fixture.
  • Matej Vydra has scored the opening goal in nine Championship matches this season, more than any other player - opponents Sunderland have only done so in 11 games this season.
  • Sunderland have conceded the first goal in 26 Championship matches this season, winning none (D6 L20) - they last won a league match when conceding first in November 2016 away at Bournemouth.
  • Derby have won 10 of their past 11 Championship matches against sides starting the day bottom of the division, drawing the other.
  • If Sunderland fail to win this game, they are guaranteed to end March bottom of the table - nine of the last 10 Championship sides bottom at the end of March finished in 24th position.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 30th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves38257669333682
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Fulham381912766412569
4Aston Villa38209961372469
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough381881254361862
7Bristol City381613954421261
8Preston381515848371160
9Sheff Utd38186145143860
10Millwall381513104637958
11Brentford381412125446854
12Ipswich38157164748-152
13Norwich381313124144-352
14Leeds38148165053-350
15QPR381211154555-1047
16Nottm Forest38137184354-1146
17Sheff Wed38914154152-1141
18Hull38912175359-639
19Bolton38912173356-2339
20Reading38812184457-1336
21Barnsley38712193756-1933
22Birmingham3896232857-2933
23Burton3879222767-4030
24Sunderland38513203868-3028
