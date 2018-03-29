Millwall v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Millwall boss Neil Harris has no new injury worries as the Lions look to extend their 12-match unbeaten run in the Championship.
Forward Aiden O'Brien could return from two months out with an ankle problem but centre-back Byron Webster (knee) is a long-term absentee.
Nottingham Forest have injury doubts over midfielders Kieran Dowell and Matty Cash.
Striker Daryl Murphy is also a doubt for Aitor Karanka's side.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 52%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 22%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Lions are winless in their past four home matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions (D2 L2).
- Forest haven't completed a league double over Millwall since the 1976-77 campaign, when they were managed by Brian Clough.
- Millwall are unbeaten in their previous 13 home matches in all competitions (W6 D7) since losing 1-0 to Burton in November.
- Nottingham Forest have scored the fewest headed goals in the Championship this season (two). Since their last headed goal, they have failed to score with 43 headed attempts.
- Jed Wallace has been involved in more goals than any other Millwall player this season in all competitions (six goals, 10 assists) and has assisted three goals in his last two appearances.
- Aitor Karanka has won his two previous Championship visits to The Den, with both coming as Middlesbrough boss in December 2013 and December 2014.