Millwall v Nottingham Forest

Aiden O'Brien scored four goals in three games in January before getting injured

Millwall boss Neil Harris has no new injury worries as the Lions look to extend their 12-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Forward Aiden O'Brien could return from two months out with an ankle problem but centre-back Byron Webster (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Nottingham Forest have injury doubts over midfielders Kieran Dowell and Matty Cash.

Striker Daryl Murphy is also a doubt for Aitor Karanka's side.

SAM's prediction Home win 52% Draw 26% Away win 22%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts