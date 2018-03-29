Championship
Millwall13:00Nottm Forest
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Nottingham Forest

Aiden O'Brien
Aiden O'Brien scored four goals in three games in January before getting injured
Millwall boss Neil Harris has no new injury worries as the Lions look to extend their 12-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Forward Aiden O'Brien could return from two months out with an ankle problem but centre-back Byron Webster (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Nottingham Forest have injury doubts over midfielders Kieran Dowell and Matty Cash.

Striker Daryl Murphy is also a doubt for Aitor Karanka's side.

Match facts

  • The Lions are winless in their past four home matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions (D2 L2).
  • Forest haven't completed a league double over Millwall since the 1976-77 campaign, when they were managed by Brian Clough.
  • Millwall are unbeaten in their previous 13 home matches in all competitions (W6 D7) since losing 1-0 to Burton in November.
  • Nottingham Forest have scored the fewest headed goals in the Championship this season (two). Since their last headed goal, they have failed to score with 43 headed attempts.
  • Jed Wallace has been involved in more goals than any other Millwall player this season in all competitions (six goals, 10 assists) and has assisted three goals in his last two appearances.
  • Aitor Karanka has won his two previous Championship visits to The Den, with both coming as Middlesbrough boss in December 2013 and December 2014.

Friday 30th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves38257669333682
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Fulham381912766412569
4Aston Villa38209961372469
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough381881254361862
7Bristol City381613954421261
8Preston381515848371160
9Sheff Utd38186145143860
10Millwall381513104637958
11Brentford381412125446854
12Ipswich38157164748-152
13Norwich381313124144-352
14Leeds38148165053-350
15QPR381211154555-1047
16Nottm Forest38137184354-1146
17Sheff Wed38914154152-1141
18Hull38912175359-639
19Bolton38912173356-2339
20Reading38812184457-1336
21Barnsley38712193756-1933
22Birmingham3896232857-2933
23Burton3879222767-4030
24Sunderland38513203868-3028
