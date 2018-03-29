Barnsley v Bristol City

From the section

Joe Williams has made 37 appearances for Barnsley this season

Barnsley could welcome back midfielder Joe Williams (back) after he missed the defeat by Millwall.

On-loan striker Oli McBurnie made his debut for Scotland during the international break.

Bristol City have full-back Joe Bryan available after a two-match ban, but Aden Flint serves the final match of his three-game suspension.

Boss Lee Johnson will have to make a decision whether to recall Bryan or stick with Lloyd Kelly.

SAM's prediction Home win 31% Draw 28% Away win 41%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts