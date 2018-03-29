Barnsley v Bristol City
Barnsley could welcome back midfielder Joe Williams (back) after he missed the defeat by Millwall.
On-loan striker Oli McBurnie made his debut for Scotland during the international break.
Bristol City have full-back Joe Bryan available after a two-match ban, but Aden Flint serves the final match of his three-game suspension.
Boss Lee Johnson will have to make a decision whether to recall Bryan or stick with Lloyd Kelly.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 31%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 41%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Barnsley have won two of their last 16 league matches against the Robins (D5 L9).
- Bristol City have scored at least twice in 13 of their last 14 league games against the Tykes (36 goals in total), losing the other 1-0 in September 2012.
- Adam Hammill has both had the most shots without scoring (50) and created the most chances without registering an assist (44) in the Championship this season.
- Bristol City's Bobby Reid has been involved in 22 Championship goals this season (17 goals, five assists), more than any other player.
- The Tykes' last league win against a side not currently occupying the relegation zone came in September against Millwall - their last four wins have been against Burton, Birmingham (twice) and Sunderland.
- Lee Johnson's side are winless in 10 away matches in all competitions (D4 L6).