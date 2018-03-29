Championship
Barnsley15:00Bristol City
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Bristol City

Joe Williams
Joe Williams has made 37 appearances for Barnsley this season
Click here for live text coverage on Friday 12:45-22:00 BST

Barnsley could welcome back midfielder Joe Williams (back) after he missed the defeat by Millwall.

On-loan striker Oli McBurnie made his debut for Scotland during the international break.

Bristol City have full-back Joe Bryan available after a two-match ban, but Aden Flint serves the final match of his three-game suspension.

Boss Lee Johnson will have to make a decision whether to recall Bryan or stick with Lloyd Kelly.

SAM's prediction
Home win 31%Draw 28%Away win 41%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Barnsley have won two of their last 16 league matches against the Robins (D5 L9).
  • Bristol City have scored at least twice in 13 of their last 14 league games against the Tykes (36 goals in total), losing the other 1-0 in September 2012.
  • Adam Hammill has both had the most shots without scoring (50) and created the most chances without registering an assist (44) in the Championship this season.
  • Bristol City's Bobby Reid has been involved in 22 Championship goals this season (17 goals, five assists), more than any other player.
  • The Tykes' last league win against a side not currently occupying the relegation zone came in September against Millwall - their last four wins have been against Burton, Birmingham (twice) and Sunderland.
  • Lee Johnson's side are winless in 10 away matches in all competitions (D4 L6).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves38257669333682
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Fulham381912766412569
4Aston Villa38209961372469
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough381881254361862
7Bristol City381613954421261
8Preston381515848371160
9Sheff Utd38186145143860
10Millwall381513104637958
11Brentford381412125446854
12Ipswich38157164748-152
13Norwich381313124144-352
14Leeds38148165053-350
15QPR381211154555-1047
16Nottm Forest38137184354-1146
17Sheff Wed38914154152-1141
18Hull38912175359-639
19Bolton38912173356-2339
20Reading38812184457-1336
21Barnsley38712193756-1933
22Birmingham3896232857-2933
23Burton3879222767-4030
24Sunderland38513203868-3028
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC