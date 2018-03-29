Championship
Leeds15:00Bolton
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers

Samuel Saiz carries the ball forward for Leeds against Middlesbrough
Samuel Saiz has made 30 appearances for Leeds this season, but only seven since the start of 2018
Click here for live text coverage on Friday 12:45-22:00 BST

Leeds forward Samuel Saiz is available after returning to fitness following a hamstring injury.

Centre-half Liam Cooper (dead leg) and Andy Lonergan (neck) are also back in contention, but winger Stuart Dallas has a hip problem and could miss out.

Bolton captain Darren Pratley is a doubt with a leg injury sustained in the Trotters' win against Aston Villa.

Fellow midfielder Jan Kirchhoff could feature after missing the Villa game with a hamstring problem.

SAM's prediction
Home win 54%Draw 26%Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Leeds have not completed a league double over Bolton since the 1997/98 campaign when the sides were in the Premier League.
  • The Trotters are winless in six matches in all competitions against Leeds (D2 L4) since a 5-1 win in March 2014.
  • Jay-Roy Grot has scored one goal from one shot on target - in Leeds' last match against Sheffield Wednesday - and assisted one goal having created just one chance this season (against Cardiff in September) in the Championship.
  • Bolton have collected 20 points from their past 52 away Championship matches (W2 D14 L36).
  • Samuel Saiz has scored the most goals in the Championship this season (5) without those goals earning a single point for his side.
  • All but one of Bolton's Championship goals this season have been scored by Englishmen - Filipe Morais is the only non-Englishman to score for the Trotters.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves38257669333682
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Fulham381912766412569
4Aston Villa38209961372469
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough381881254361862
7Bristol City381613954421261
8Preston381515848371160
9Sheff Utd38186145143860
10Millwall381513104637958
11Brentford381412125446854
12Ipswich38157164748-152
13Norwich381313124144-352
14Leeds38148165053-350
15QPR381211154555-1047
16Nottm Forest38137184354-1146
17Sheff Wed38914154152-1141
18Hull38912175359-639
19Bolton38912173356-2339
20Reading38812184457-1336
21Barnsley38712193756-1933
22Birmingham3896232857-2933
23Burton3879222767-4030
24Sunderland38513203868-3028
View full Championship table

