Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers

Leeds forward Samuel Saiz is available after returning to fitness following a hamstring injury.
Centre-half Liam Cooper (dead leg) and Andy Lonergan (neck) are also back in contention, but winger Stuart Dallas has a hip problem and could miss out.
Bolton captain Darren Pratley is a doubt with a leg injury sustained in the Trotters' win against Aston Villa.
Fellow midfielder Jan Kirchhoff could feature after missing the Villa game with a hamstring problem.
Match facts
- Leeds have not completed a league double over Bolton since the 1997/98 campaign when the sides were in the Premier League.
- The Trotters are winless in six matches in all competitions against Leeds (D2 L4) since a 5-1 win in March 2014.
- Jay-Roy Grot has scored one goal from one shot on target - in Leeds' last match against Sheffield Wednesday - and assisted one goal having created just one chance this season (against Cardiff in September) in the Championship.
- Bolton have collected 20 points from their past 52 away Championship matches (W2 D14 L36).
- Samuel Saiz has scored the most goals in the Championship this season (5) without those goals earning a single point for his side.
- All but one of Bolton's Championship goals this season have been scored by Englishmen - Filipe Morais is the only non-Englishman to score for the Trotters.