Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers

From the section

Samuel Saiz has made 30 appearances for Leeds this season, but only seven since the start of 2018

Leeds forward Samuel Saiz is available after returning to fitness following a hamstring injury.

Centre-half Liam Cooper (dead leg) and Andy Lonergan (neck) are also back in contention, but winger Stuart Dallas has a hip problem and could miss out.

Bolton captain Darren Pratley is a doubt with a leg injury sustained in the Trotters' win against Aston Villa.

Fellow midfielder Jan Kirchhoff could feature after missing the Villa game with a hamstring problem.

SAM's prediction Home win 54% Draw 26% Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts