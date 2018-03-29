Brentford v Sheffield United

From the section

French striker Neal Maupay has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Brentford this season

Brentford midfielder Romain Sawyers is banned after he was sent off during the 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough.

Defender Andreas Bjelland (calf) is a doubt, while Rico Henry (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could make changes to the team that drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 7 March.

Striker Clayton Donaldson and midfielder David Brooks may both come into the starting XI.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 26% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts