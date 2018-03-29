Brentford v Sheffield United
Brentford midfielder Romain Sawyers is banned after he was sent off during the 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough.
Defender Andreas Bjelland (calf) is a doubt, while Rico Henry (knee) is a long-term absentee.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could make changes to the team that drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 7 March.
Striker Clayton Donaldson and midfielder David Brooks may both come into the starting XI.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 48%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Brentford have won their last two home league games against Sheffield United, with this their first meeting at Griffin Park since August 2013.
- The Blades have never won a second-tier match away at Brentford (P5 D1 L4), with those five matches taking place between 1935 and 1952.
- The Bees had six shots in the last 10 minutes of their previous match against Middlesbrough. Over the course of the Championship season, they have had 122 shots in the final 10 minutes of games, 10 more than any other side.
- The Blades have lost their three away Championship matches in London this season against QPR, Millwall and Fulham.
- No side has lost more Championship games when scoring first than Brentford (four, level with Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday).
- Sheffield United have not kept four consecutive Championship clean sheets in the same season since November 2008.