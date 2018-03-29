Championship
Brentford15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Sheffield United

Brentford striker Neal Maupay celebrates scoring a goal
French striker Neal Maupay has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Brentford this season
Brentford midfielder Romain Sawyers is banned after he was sent off during the 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough.

Defender Andreas Bjelland (calf) is a doubt, while Rico Henry (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could make changes to the team that drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 7 March.

Striker Clayton Donaldson and midfielder David Brooks may both come into the starting XI.

SAM's prediction
Home win 48%Draw 26%Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won their last two home league games against Sheffield United, with this their first meeting at Griffin Park since August 2013.
  • The Blades have never won a second-tier match away at Brentford (P5 D1 L4), with those five matches taking place between 1935 and 1952.
  • The Bees had six shots in the last 10 minutes of their previous match against Middlesbrough. Over the course of the Championship season, they have had 122 shots in the final 10 minutes of games, 10 more than any other side.
  • The Blades have lost their three away Championship matches in London this season against QPR, Millwall and Fulham.
  • No side has lost more Championship games when scoring first than Brentford (four, level with Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday).
  • Sheffield United have not kept four consecutive Championship clean sheets in the same season since November 2008.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves38257669333682
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Fulham381912766412569
4Aston Villa38209961372469
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough381881254361862
7Bristol City381613954421261
8Preston381515848371160
9Sheff Utd38186145143860
10Millwall381513104637958
11Brentford381412125446854
12Ipswich38157164748-152
13Norwich381313124144-352
14Leeds38148165053-350
15QPR381211154555-1047
16Nottm Forest38137184354-1146
17Sheff Wed38914154152-1141
18Hull38912175359-639
19Bolton38912173356-2339
20Reading38812184457-1336
21Barnsley38712193756-1933
22Birmingham3896232857-2933
23Burton3879222767-4030
24Sunderland38513203868-3028
View full Championship table

