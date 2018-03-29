Reading v Queens Park Rangers

Matt Smith is QPR's top scorer this season, with eight goals

Paul Clement takes charge of Reading for the first time and will hope to have on-loan striker Chris Martin fit for the visit of QPR.

Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and centre-back Paul McShane are unavailable.

QPR forward Idrissa Sylla is available for the first time since December having recovered from a calf problem.

Defender Jack Robinson, who has missed the past two games with a thigh problem, and midfielder Josh Scowen (illness) are back in contention.

Grant Hall (knee), Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are long-term absentees.

Clement has appointed Nigel Gibbs and Karl Halabi to his coaching staff before the game against QPR - they have joined current backroom staff Dave Beasant and Michael Gilkes.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Since coming into the club, it's been about finding some quick solutions, try and get some confidence.

"Confidence is always affected when you go through a run of bad results. I had it myself earlier this season at Swansea.

"That why club's change manager and get that new bounce, new energy and hopefully I can do that here."

SAM's prediction Home win 42% Draw 28% Away win 30%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts