Reading v Queens Park Rangers

Paul Clement takes charge of Reading for the first time and will hope to have on-loan striker Chris Martin fit for the visit of QPR.
Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and centre-back Paul McShane are unavailable.
QPR forward Idrissa Sylla is available for the first time since December having recovered from a calf problem.
Defender Jack Robinson, who has missed the past two games with a thigh problem, and midfielder Josh Scowen (illness) are back in contention.
Grant Hall (knee), Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are long-term absentees.
Clement has appointed Nigel Gibbs and Karl Halabi to his coaching staff before the game against QPR - they have joined current backroom staff Dave Beasant and Michael Gilkes.
Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"Since coming into the club, it's been about finding some quick solutions, try and get some confidence.
"Confidence is always affected when you go through a run of bad results. I had it myself earlier this season at Swansea.
"That why club's change manager and get that new bounce, new energy and hopefully I can do that here."
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 42%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 30%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Reading are winless in five home league games against QPR (D2 L3) since a 1-0 win in March 2010 under Brian McDermott.
- QPR have won both league meetings with Reading since Ian Holloway returned to the club in November 2016, winning 1-0 at the Madejski Stadium last season.
- Reading have lost the joint-most points to goals conceded in the final 10 minutes of Championship games this season (11), while QPR have won the joint-most points from goals scored in the same timeframe (also 11 points).
- QPR striker Matt Smith has scored the most headed goals in the division this season (7), although he has attempted 49 headed shots (exc. blocks), 21 more than any other player.
- New Reading boss Paul Clement is set to take charge of his first Championship match since February 2016 - his record at this level from 30 games is W13 D12 L5; one of those wins was at home to QPR in November 2015.
- Since that 1-0 victory at Reading last season, QPR have kept two clean sheets in 29 away league matches.