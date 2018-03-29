Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri (knee) could feature for the first time since August.
Midfielders Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan may start after returning from injuries in the win at Leeds.
Preston defender Greg Cunningham will have a fitness test on the hamstring problem which kept him out of his side's win at Sunderland.
Declan Rudd is likely to resume in goal after missing their last game to attend the birth of his second child.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 35%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 36%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Owls have won their last three home league matches against Preston, last tasting defeat against them at Hillsborough in October 2009.
- Preston have not completed a league double over Sheffield Wednesday since the 2001/02 season.
- Atdhe Nuhiu has had a hand in 56% of Sheffield Wednesday's 16 goals under manager Jos Luhukay in all competitions (six goals, three assists).
- Only leaders Wolves (37) have won more away Championship points than Preston this season (32).
- The Owls have conceded the most 90th minute goals in the Championship this season (six).
- Sean Maguire has had a hand in eight goals in his last seven league matches for Preston (seven goals, one assist), scoring in each of his last four.