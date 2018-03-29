Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Preston
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End

Fernando Forestieri
Fernando Forestieri has been restricted to three appearances this season
Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri (knee) could feature for the first time since August.

Midfielders Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan may start after returning from injuries in the win at Leeds.

Preston defender Greg Cunningham will have a fitness test on the hamstring problem which kept him out of his side's win at Sunderland.

Declan Rudd is likely to resume in goal after missing their last game to attend the birth of his second child.

SAM's prediction
Home win 35%Draw 29%Away win 36%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • The Owls have won their last three home league matches against Preston, last tasting defeat against them at Hillsborough in October 2009.
  • Preston have not completed a league double over Sheffield Wednesday since the 2001/02 season.
  • Atdhe Nuhiu has had a hand in 56% of Sheffield Wednesday's 16 goals under manager Jos Luhukay in all competitions (six goals, three assists).
  • Only leaders Wolves (37) have won more away Championship points than Preston this season (32).
  • The Owls have conceded the most 90th minute goals in the Championship this season (six).
  • Sean Maguire has had a hand in eight goals in his last seven league matches for Preston (seven goals, one assist), scoring in each of his last four.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves38257669333682
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Fulham381912766412569
4Aston Villa38209961372469
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough381881254361862
7Bristol City381613954421261
8Preston381515848371160
9Sheff Utd38186145143860
10Millwall381513104637958
11Brentford381412125446854
12Ipswich38157164748-152
13Norwich381313124144-352
14Leeds38148165053-350
15QPR381211154555-1047
16Nottm Forest38137184354-1146
17Sheff Wed38914154152-1141
18Hull38912175359-639
19Bolton38912173356-2339
20Reading38812184457-1336
21Barnsley38712193756-1933
22Birmingham3896232857-2933
23Burton3879222767-4030
24Sunderland38513203868-3028
