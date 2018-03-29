Championship
Cardiff15:00Burton
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Burton Albion

Aron Gunnarsson
Aron Gunnarsson has not played a first-team game for Cardiff since the 1-0 win over Barnsley on 22 November
Cardiff City could see the return of Aron Gunnarsson after the midfielder played 45 minutes for Iceland.

Joe Ralls and Craig Bryson will both miss Friday's game, whilst Callum Paterson and Neil Etheridge are available after international duty.

Burton's Ben Turner and John Brayford, both former Cardiff players, are back in training after calf injuries.

Lucas Akins is a doubt, but Martin Samuelsen is training after illness and recent signing Tomas Egert may feature.

Match facts

  • These sides have already met this season at the Cardiff City Stadium - Burton won 2-1 in the League Cup in August.
  • The Brewers lost their only league trip to the Cardiff City Stadium last season, with Cardiff winning 1-0 with a 90th minute winner from Rhys Healey.
  • Neil Warnock hasn't lost twice against the same opponent at home in a season since 2009-10, when he lost twice against Newcastle with two different clubs (Crystal Palace and QPR).
  • Nigel Clough has won just two points in eight away league visits against Welsh opposition (P8 W0 D2 L6), with six of those winless matches against Cardiff and the other two against Swansea.
  • Cardiff have collected 25 points from a possible 27 in home Championship games against sides currently in the bottom half of the division (P9 W8 D1 L0).
  • Burton have had just 112 shots in away Championship games this season, 51 fewer than any other side.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves38257669333682
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Fulham381912766412569
4Aston Villa38209961372469
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough381881254361862
7Bristol City381613954421261
8Preston381515848371160
9Sheff Utd38186145143860
10Millwall381513104637958
11Brentford381412125446854
12Ipswich38157164748-152
13Norwich381313124144-352
14Leeds38148165053-350
15QPR381211154555-1047
16Nottm Forest38137184354-1146
17Sheff Wed38914154152-1141
18Hull38912175359-639
19Bolton38912173356-2339
20Reading38812184457-1336
21Barnsley38712193756-1933
22Birmingham3896232857-2933
23Burton3879222767-4030
24Sunderland38513203868-3028
