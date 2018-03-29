Cardiff City v Burton Albion

From the section

Aron Gunnarsson has not played a first-team game for Cardiff since the 1-0 win over Barnsley on 22 November

Cardiff City could see the return of Aron Gunnarsson after the midfielder played 45 minutes for Iceland.

Joe Ralls and Craig Bryson will both miss Friday's game, whilst Callum Paterson and Neil Etheridge are available after international duty.

Burton's Ben Turner and John Brayford, both former Cardiff players, are back in training after calf injuries.

Lucas Akins is a doubt, but Martin Samuelsen is training after illness and recent signing Tomas Egert may feature.

SAM's prediction Home win 75% Draw 16% Away win 9%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts