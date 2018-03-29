Cardiff City v Burton Albion
-
- From the section Championship
Cardiff City could see the return of Aron Gunnarsson after the midfielder played 45 minutes for Iceland.
Joe Ralls and Craig Bryson will both miss Friday's game, whilst Callum Paterson and Neil Etheridge are available after international duty.
Burton's Ben Turner and John Brayford, both former Cardiff players, are back in training after calf injuries.
Lucas Akins is a doubt, but Martin Samuelsen is training after illness and recent signing Tomas Egert may feature.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 75%
|Draw 16%
|Away win 9%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- These sides have already met this season at the Cardiff City Stadium - Burton won 2-1 in the League Cup in August.
- The Brewers lost their only league trip to the Cardiff City Stadium last season, with Cardiff winning 1-0 with a 90th minute winner from Rhys Healey.
- Neil Warnock hasn't lost twice against the same opponent at home in a season since 2009-10, when he lost twice against Newcastle with two different clubs (Crystal Palace and QPR).
- Nigel Clough has won just two points in eight away league visits against Welsh opposition (P8 W0 D2 L6), with six of those winless matches against Cardiff and the other two against Swansea.
- Cardiff have collected 25 points from a possible 27 in home Championship games against sides currently in the bottom half of the division (P9 W8 D1 L0).
- Burton have had just 112 shots in away Championship games this season, 51 fewer than any other side.