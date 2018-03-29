Middlesbrough v Wolves
-
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala is expected to be available for the visit of Championship leaders Wolves after recovering from a groin injury.
Striker Rudy Gestede (fractured ankle) is absent for the home side.
Wolves have reported no injury issues regarding the players who have returned from international duty.
Leading scorer Diogo Jota is still out with the ankle injury he sustained in the 3-0 home win over Reading on 13 March.
Wolves are six points ahead of second-placed Cardiff, who have a game in hand, and 13 clear of Fulham and Aston Villa in third and fourth respectively.
Four wins from their final eight matches will be enough to secure automatic promotion.
Boro are sixth, a point ahead of seventh-placed Bristol City.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 37%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 34%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Stan Cullis was manager the last time Wolves won at Middlesbrough - in April 1951. Boro are unbeaten in Wolves' 25 subsequent visits - and have never lost to Wanderers at the Riverside Stadium.
- Having won 1-0 at home to Boro on the opening day of the season, Wolves are chasing a first league double over Boro at the 44th attempt.
- Boro's Adama Traore has been involved in six goals in his last eight Championship matches (four goals, two assists).
- Wolves, who lost 4-1 at Villa in their last away game, have not suffered back-to-back away league defeats in over a year (at Burton and Reading).
- Boro boss Tony Pulis has ended on the winning side in each of his last four meetings with Wolves, in all competitions.