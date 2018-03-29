Middlesbrough v Wolves

Wolves full-back Matt Doherty made his Republic of Ireland debut during the international break

Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala is expected to be available for the visit of Championship leaders Wolves after recovering from a groin injury.

Striker Rudy Gestede (fractured ankle) is absent for the home side.

Wolves have reported no injury issues regarding the players who have returned from international duty.

Leading scorer Diogo Jota is still out with the ankle injury he sustained in the 3-0 home win over Reading on 13 March.

Wolves are six points ahead of second-placed Cardiff, who have a game in hand, and 13 clear of Fulham and Aston Villa in third and fourth respectively.

Four wins from their final eight matches will be enough to secure automatic promotion.

Boro are sixth, a point ahead of seventh-placed Bristol City.

SAM's prediction Home win 37% Draw 29% Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

