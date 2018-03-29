Championship
Middlesbrough17:30Wolves
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Wolves

Wolves full-back Matt Doherty celebrates a goal
Wolves full-back Matt Doherty made his Republic of Ireland debut during the international break
Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala is expected to be available for the visit of Championship leaders Wolves after recovering from a groin injury.

Striker Rudy Gestede (fractured ankle) is absent for the home side.

Wolves have reported no injury issues regarding the players who have returned from international duty.

Leading scorer Diogo Jota is still out with the ankle injury he sustained in the 3-0 home win over Reading on 13 March.

Wolves are six points ahead of second-placed Cardiff, who have a game in hand, and 13 clear of Fulham and Aston Villa in third and fourth respectively.

Four wins from their final eight matches will be enough to secure automatic promotion.

Boro are sixth, a point ahead of seventh-placed Bristol City.

SAM's prediction
Home win 37%Draw 29%Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Stan Cullis was manager the last time Wolves won at Middlesbrough - in April 1951. Boro are unbeaten in Wolves' 25 subsequent visits - and have never lost to Wanderers at the Riverside Stadium.
  • Having won 1-0 at home to Boro on the opening day of the season, Wolves are chasing a first league double over Boro at the 44th attempt.
  • Boro's Adama Traore has been involved in six goals in his last eight Championship matches (four goals, two assists).
  • Wolves, who lost 4-1 at Villa in their last away game, have not suffered back-to-back away league defeats in over a year (at Burton and Reading).
  • Boro boss Tony Pulis has ended on the winning side in each of his last four meetings with Wolves, in all competitions.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves38257669333682
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Fulham381912766412569
4Aston Villa38209961372469
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough381881254361862
7Bristol City381613954421261
8Preston381515848371160
9Sheff Utd38186145143860
10Millwall381513104637958
11Brentford381412125446854
12Ipswich38157164748-152
13Norwich381313124144-352
14Leeds38148165053-350
15QPR381211154555-1047
16Nottm Forest38137184354-1146
17Sheff Wed38914154152-1141
18Hull38912175359-639
19Bolton38912173356-2339
20Reading38812184457-1336
21Barnsley38712193756-1933
22Birmingham3896232857-2933
23Burton3879222767-4030
24Sunderland38513203868-3028
