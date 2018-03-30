League One
Oxford Utd12:45Scunthorpe
Venue: The Kassam Stadium, England

Oxford United v Scunthorpe United

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 19Kane
  • 16Dickie
  • 30Mousinho
  • 29Smith-Brown
  • 11Brannagan
  • 8Ledson
  • 17Henry
  • 18Rothwell
  • 36Napa
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 6Martin
  • 13Shearer
  • 14Ruffels
  • 20Obika
  • 21Ferreira da Silva
  • 28Mehmeti
  • 32Buckley-Ricketts

Scunthorpe

  • 1Gilks
  • 2Clarke
  • 5Wallace
  • 23McArdle
  • 3Townsend
  • 19Holmes
  • 24Yates
  • 6Ojo
  • 11Morris
  • 9Toney
  • 16Adelakun

Substitutes

  • 12Bishop
  • 14Hopper
  • 17Novak
  • 18Vermijl
  • 21Burgess
  • 26McGeehan
  • 31Watson
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn382310572353779
2Shrewsbury38239651282378
3Wigan36238568234577
4Rotherham382051363451865
5Scunthorpe391514105647959
6Peterborough3815121160481257
7Plymouth38169134747057
8Portsmouth38174174847155
9Charlton371510124646055
10Bradford38165174956-753
11Bristol Rovers38156175457-351
12Southend381311144555-1050
13Gillingham381213134343049
14Blackpool381114134448-447
15Doncaster371113134544146
16Oxford Utd37129165257-545
17Fleetwood38129175057-745
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19Wimbledon38119183749-1242
20MK Dons391012173952-1342
21Oldham361010165062-1240
22Northampton391010193663-2740
23Rochdale36714153545-1035
24Bury3879223157-2630
