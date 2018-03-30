First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Oldham Athletic 0.
Wigan Athletic v Oldham Athletic
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Wigan
- 1Walton
- 2Byrne
- 22Dunkley
- 33Burn
- 3Elder
- 5Morsy
- 6Power
- 27Colclough
- 25Powell
- 17Jacobs
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 4Perkins
- 8Vaughan
- 10Cole
- 11Massey
- 14Bruce
- 18Roberts
- 23Jones
Oldham
- 19Placide
- 23Hunt
- 4Wilson
- 40Bryan
- 3Moimbé
- 24Fane
- 18PringleBooked at 24mins
- 6GardnerBooked at 30mins
- 29Byrne
- 13Doyle
- 9Davies
Substitutes
- 1de la Paz
- 7Benyu
- 10Holloway
- 11McLaughlin
- 12Nazon
- 15Edmundson
- 16McEleney
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).
Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Oldham Athletic 0. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nick Powell.
Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic).
Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt missed. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt missed. Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Rob Hunt.
Booking
Ben Pringle (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) because of an injury.
Foul by Ben Pringle (Oldham Athletic).
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rob Hunt (Oldham Athletic).
Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Dan Gardner.
Attempt missed. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Johny Placide.
Attempt saved. Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic).
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Johny Placide (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic).
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Johny Placide.
Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Match report will appear here.