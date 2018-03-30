League One
Wigan1Oldham0

Wigan Athletic v Oldham Athletic

Line-ups

Wigan

  • 1Walton
  • 2Byrne
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Burn
  • 3Elder
  • 5Morsy
  • 6Power
  • 27Colclough
  • 25Powell
  • 17Jacobs
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 4Perkins
  • 8Vaughan
  • 10Cole
  • 11Massey
  • 14Bruce
  • 18Roberts
  • 23Jones

Oldham

  • 19Placide
  • 23Hunt
  • 4Wilson
  • 40Bryan
  • 3Moimbé
  • 24Fane
  • 18PringleBooked at 24mins
  • 6GardnerBooked at 30mins
  • 29Byrne
  • 13Doyle
  • 9Davies

Substitutes

  • 1de la Paz
  • 7Benyu
  • 10Holloway
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 12Nazon
  • 15Edmundson
  • 16McEleney
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamOldham
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away8

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Oldham Athletic 0.

Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).

Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Oldham Athletic 0. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nick Powell.

Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic).

Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic).

Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic).

Attempt missed. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic).

Attempt missed. Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Rob Hunt.

Booking

Ben Pringle (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) because of an injury.

Foul by Ben Pringle (Oldham Athletic).

Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rob Hunt (Oldham Athletic).

Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Dan Gardner.

Attempt missed. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Johny Placide.

Attempt saved. Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic).

Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Johny Placide (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic).

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Johny Placide.

Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan37248569234680
2Blackburn382310572353779
3Shrewsbury38239651282378
4Rotherham382051363451865
5Scunthorpe4016141057471062
6Peterborough3815121160481257
7Plymouth38169134747057
8Portsmouth38174174847155
9Charlton371510124646055
10Bradford38165174956-753
11Bristol Rovers38156175457-351
12Southend381311144555-1050
13Gillingham381213134343049
14Blackpool381114134448-447
15Doncaster371113134544146
16Oxford Utd38129175258-645
17Fleetwood38129175057-745
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19Wimbledon38119183749-1242
20MK Dons391012173952-1342
21Oldham371010175063-1340
22Northampton391010193663-2740
23Rochdale36714153545-1035
24Bury3879223157-2630
View full League One table

