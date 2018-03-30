League One
Wimbledon15:00Fleetwood
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Fleetwood Town

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan37248569234680
2Blackburn382310572353779
3Shrewsbury38239651282378
4Rotherham382051363451865
5Scunthorpe4016141057471062
6Peterborough3815121160481257
7Plymouth38169134747057
8Portsmouth38174174847155
9Charlton371510124646055
10Bradford38165174956-753
11Bristol Rovers38156175457-351
12Southend381311144555-1050
13Gillingham381213134343049
14Blackpool381114134448-447
15Doncaster371113134544146
16Oxford Utd38129175258-645
17Fleetwood38129175057-745
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19Wimbledon38119183749-1242
20MK Dons391012173952-1342
21Oldham371010175063-1340
22Northampton391010193663-2740
23Rochdale36714153545-1035
24Bury3879223157-2630
