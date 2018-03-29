League Two
Newport15:00Coventry
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Coventry City

Tom Davies
Tom Davies could return for Coventry City

Coventry City will be hoping to keep their unbeaten run and promotion push going as they travel to Newport County.

County's Joss Labadie had a successful operation on his knee on Monday, but the midfielder still faces a significant spell on the sidelines.

Coventry's Tom Davies, who broke his collar bone in February, has returned to training and could feature against Newport, most likely from the bench.

Victory for Coventry could move them to within one win of the top three.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 30th March 2018

  • NewportNewport County15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • BarnetBarnet15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00LutonLuton Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00StevenageStevenage
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00ExeterExeter City
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton392111781404174
2Accrington37235964402474
3Wycombe392010973541970
4Notts County391812961421966
5Exeter38206125041966
6Coventry381971247311664
7Mansfield381615756401663
8Lincoln City381613953401361
9Swindon38193165958160
10Carlisle391512125649757
11Colchester391413124743455
12Newport381314114849-153
13Crawley39158164954-553
14Cambridge391312143951-1251
15Cheltenham391212155857148
16Stevenage381111165056-644
17Crewe39134224963-1443
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe38914153747-1041
20Forest Green39117214767-2040
21Port Vale39912184154-1339
22Grimsby39910203261-2937
23Chesterfield3797214066-2634
24Barnet3979233458-2430
