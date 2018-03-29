Newport County v Coventry City

Tom Davies could return for Coventry City

Coventry City will be hoping to keep their unbeaten run and promotion push going as they travel to Newport County.

County's Joss Labadie had a successful operation on his knee on Monday, but the midfielder still faces a significant spell on the sidelines.

Coventry's Tom Davies, who broke his collar bone in February, has returned to training and could feature against Newport, most likely from the bench.

Victory for Coventry could move them to within one win of the top three.