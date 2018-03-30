This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
Dover Athletic v Tranmere Rovers
-
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|39
|22
|9
|8
|54
|41
|13
|75
|2
|Sutton United
|39
|21
|9
|9
|60
|42
|18
|72
|3
|Tranmere
|39
|19
|10
|10
|65
|40
|25
|67
|4
|Wrexham
|39
|17
|16
|6
|46
|30
|16
|67
|5
|Aldershot
|39
|18
|13
|8
|60
|45
|15
|67
|6
|Boreham Wood
|39
|17
|14
|8
|53
|37
|16
|65
|7
|Dover
|40
|17
|13
|10
|53
|35
|18
|64
|8
|Fylde
|39
|16
|11
|12
|71
|51
|20
|59
|9
|Ebbsfleet
|38
|14
|15
|9
|49
|43
|6
|57
|10
|Bromley
|37
|15
|10
|12
|59
|46
|13
|55
|11
|Dag & Red
|38
|15
|9
|14
|57
|51
|6
|54
|12
|Eastleigh
|39
|11
|16
|12
|56
|62
|-6
|49
|13
|Maidenhead United
|39
|12
|13
|14
|52
|58
|-6
|49
|14
|Gateshead
|37
|11
|15
|11
|51
|40
|11
|48
|15
|Leyton Orient
|39
|12
|11
|16
|46
|50
|-4
|47
|16
|Halifax
|39
|11
|14
|14
|42
|49
|-7
|47
|17
|Maidstone United
|39
|11
|13
|15
|46
|58
|-12
|46
|18
|Hartlepool
|39
|11
|12
|16
|46
|57
|-11
|45
|19
|Woking
|39
|12
|8
|19
|47
|63
|-16
|44
|20
|Barrow
|37
|9
|13
|15
|43
|50
|-7
|40
|21
|Solihull Moors
|39
|10
|10
|19
|40
|53
|-13
|40
|22
|Torquay
|38
|7
|10
|21
|34
|62
|-28
|31
|23
|Chester
|39
|6
|13
|20
|34
|64
|-30
|31
|24
|Guiseley
|37
|5
|11
|21
|32
|69
|-37
|26
